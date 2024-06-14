NHL EDGE stats: Rodrigues surprise of 2024 Stanley Cup Final 

NHL.com identifies key EDGE stats during the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Today, we look at Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues.

The hockey world never would have expected Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues to be leading the Stanley Cup Final in goals (three) and tied for the most points (four) – especially in a series against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

But, in addition to Rodrigues’ strong production (at least one point in each game of the championship round), his underlying metrics explain how he has become a difference-maker in the best-of-7 series, which Florida leads 3-0 and can close out Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC) for its first Stanley Cup title.

Rodrigues has played nine NHL seasons for four different teams but bounced around of late, suiting up for three different teams over the past three seasons. Rodrigues has shared some ice time with elite centers at each stop along the way: Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres (also his college teammate at Boston University), Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and now Aleksander Barkov of the Panthers.

But although Rodrigues has been shuffled around Florida’s top-nine forward group during its deep playoff run, including significant third-line usage with center Anton Lundell, his body of work remains impressive. In surface-level stats, he’s tied for 13th in goals (six), tied for 24th in points (12 in 20 games) and tied for 23rd in shots on goal (37) this postseason.

The 30-year-old has also excelled in various NHL EDGE stats, setting the stage for his Stanley Cup Final outburst.

In terms of goal scoring, Rodrigues is tied for the second-most mid-range goals (three) this postseason behind Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers and Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars (four each). Rodrigues has scored three high-danger playoff goals, putting him in the 93rd percentile of that category.

Rodrigues is also in the League’s 91st percentile in top skating speed (22.75 miles per hour) and 92nd percentile in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (32) during the postseason. Other playoff highlights for Rodrigues include his total skating distance (48.54 miles; 86th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (44.6; 83rd percentile).

Rodrigues has been generating a high shot volume in recent regular seasons too, regardless of lineup placement for any of his teams, ranking 64th in the entire NHL in shots on goal per game since 2021-22 (2.65; minimum 200 games over span).

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the player voted most valuable to his team over the course of the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs. If the Panthers win the Stanley Cup, that award will likely go to either the elite two-way center Barkov or workhorse goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. But Rodrigues has been the biggest surprise of the Stanley Cup Final so far and among the players most responsible for Florida’s commanding lead.

Full EDGE stats profile: Evan Rodrigues