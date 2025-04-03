Daccord makes 25 saves, Kraken shut out Canucks

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and assist, and Jared McCann had three assists for the Kraken (32-38-6), who won for the second time in seven games (2-4-1).

Thatcher Demko made 14 saves for the Canucks (34-28-13), who have lost three games in a row and five of their past seven (2-3-2). Vancouver sits eight points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with one game in hand.

It was the second shutout this season and fifth in the NHL for Daccord, who made his best save on a short-handed chance at 14:49 of the first period to keep it scoreless. He pushed off his right post to glove a high one-timer from Drew O’Connor inside the right face-off dot.

Michael Eyssimont then put Seattle ahead 1-0 at 16:42. After Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk turned the puck over in the neutral zone, Eyssimont cut around defenseman Filip Hronek at the blue line and won a race into the zone before firing a quick shot from the left hash mark between Demko’s legs.

Chandler Stephenson made it 2-0 on a 3-on-2 at 9:49 of the second period, taking a cross-ice pass from Burakovsky and skating down below the left face-off dot before shooting far side over Demko’s glove as he dropped into the post.

Wright scored over Demko’s glove from the left dot after taking a drop pass from McCann off the rush to make it 3-0 at 16:00.

McCann set up Burakovsky with a pass off the rush that left him with an open net from the bottom of the right circle to make it 4-0 at 8:55 of the third period.

Adam Larsson scored an empty-net goal for the 5-0 final at 16:24.