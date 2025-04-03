Ovechkin chase joined by Gretzky, NHL Commissioner Bettman with goals record 3 away

Four-and-a-half hours before the game there was a rehearsal for the on-ice ceremony the NHL will stage the moment he breaks the record.

"I have to say, it is extra work but it's also extremely cool for us," Hurricanes vice president of communications Mike Sundheim said. "We've had a second-row seat to Ovechkin's entire career -- he was drafted here, he's played an All-Star Game and Stadium Series here and he's played more games against our team than any other in the league. Obviously, we'd prefer to win every game against him, but I think our fans really have an appreciation for the privilege we've had to watch him that much, even as an opponent."

The NHL is getting that level of cooperation from every team the Capitals have played and will play along the way on Ovechkin's record chase.

"All 32 teams are all in on it," Mayer said. "I was watching Utah the other night, 'Ovi' scores and within seconds they broke into the Utah game, they showed a highlight, they put up the graphic, the leaderboard. He wasn't playing there. Every team is all in and it's been a coordinated effort. It's not their moment, but they all want to be part of history."

Mayer said pregame rehearsals for the on-ice ceremony will be held in every city Ovechkin plays in until he breaks the record.

He is at home against the Blackhawks on Friday. The Capitals play at the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday. They're at home against the Hurricanes on April 8, at the Columbus Blue Jackets on the 12th and home against them the next night before closing out with road games against the Islanders on the 15th and Pittsburgh Penguins on the 17th.

"We're traveling all the materials for the ceremony to every city," Mayer said. "They're traveling with the Caps. So, the equipment manager of the Caps (Brock Myles) is literally packing everything up for us at the end of the night and putting it on their plane. It's going with all their equipment from city to city. Every place we go there's a full-blown rehearsal. There's video that's going to be part of it. The ribbon board, everything. The whole place is going to turn into 'Ovi Land,' but it takes coordination. And whether we're in Carolina or at the New York Islanders or in Columbus, we've got to rehearse. We're going to rehearse over and over and over again because want to get it right and we want to make it feel big."