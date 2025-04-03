Ovechkin chase joined by Gretzky, NHL Commissioner Bettman with goals record 3 away

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and many other League executives were at Lenovo Center on Wednesday to see Alex Ovechkin score his 892nd goal, moving the Washington Capitals forward to within three of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894.
Gretzky is expected to join Bettman, Capitals chairman Ted Leonsis, Ovechkin's family and the NHL's full traveling party in Washington on Friday, when THE GR8 chase resumes against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; NHL Network, SN, TVAS, CHSN, MNMT).
"We want to make sure we're here when magic happens," Bettman told NHL.com Wednesday night in Raleigh.
The NHL has been preparing for Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th goal for months. It’s in overdrive now, evidenced by the strong League presence at the game Wednesday and all the bells and whistles they had with them.
"We want to ensure that this moment gets the attention and the respect that it deserves," Bettman said. "When you think about, for example our trophies, in particular the Stanley Cup, it is the most magnificent trophy and trophy presentation in all of sports. We want to afford this that kind of respect."