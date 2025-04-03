NHL Buzz: Tkachuk remains out for Senators against Lightning

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury when the Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, FDSNSUN).

Coach Travis Green said Tuesday that Tkachuk would "hopefully" only miss one game, but after the morning skate Thursday, he had no update on the forward's status.

"The thing about Brady is, he wants to play more than I want him to play, and that's a lot," Green said. "So, he'll play as soon as he's ready. ... It's just that he's not ready to play."

Ottawa (39-29-6) lost 5-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday without its captain. Tkachuk leads the Senators with 29 goals and has 55 points in 71 games.

Forward Nick Cousins, who has missed 25 games since sustaining a knee injury due to a collision with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jacob Quillan on Jan. 25, practiced Thursday for the first time since having surgery Feb. 1. Cousins wore a noncontact jersey and was an extra during line rushes.

"It's been a long process for him, but great to see him on the ice," Green said. "Any time a guy is hurt with that type of injury and that amount of time, people don't see what the players go through to get back and play. It's been a grind for him. He brings a lot of energy to our group, so it was good to see him out there."

The Senators hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, five points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens. -- Callum Fraser