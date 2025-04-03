Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Lightning, Avalanche can clinch berths

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason.

There are 15 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 3:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Tampa Bay Lightning will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNSUN)

OR

If they get one point against the Senators AND either of the following occurs:

The Montreal Canadiens lose to the Boston Bruins in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, NESN)

The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT)

OR

If both the Canadiens and Blue Jackets lose in regulation

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT)

OR

If they get one point against the Blue Jackets AND the Calgary Flames lose to the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; SN1, KCOP-13, Victory+)

OR

If the Flames lose to the Ducks in regulation

On Tap

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, all with playoff implications:

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, NESN): The Canadiens (35-30-9) have won two in a row, sweeping a home-and-home set with the Florida Panthers, after losing five straight (0-3-2). They enter Thursday tied in points with the New York Rangers for the second wild card in the East with a game in hand. The Bruins, who have lost six in a row, are last in the Eastern Conference, 10 points behind the Canadiens and Rangers.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators (7 p. m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNSUN): The Lightning (44-25-5) look to win their fifth straight and move to within one point of the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division. The Senators (39-29-6) are five points ahead of the Canadiens and Rangers for the first wild card in the East.

Colorado Avalanche at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT): The Blue Jackets (34-30-9) enter Thursday two points behind the Canadiens and Rangers for the second wild card in the East with a game in hand on Montreal and two on the Rangers. The Avalanche (46-26-4) play the second of a back-to-back set after a 3-2 shootout win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. They are third in the Central Division, six points behind the second-place Dallas Stars.