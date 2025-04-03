Hurricanes clinch playoff berth, applaud Ovechkin moving closer to Gretzky record

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It was a best-of-everything night that the Carolina Hurricanes will remember for a long time.

They won 5-1 against the Washington Capitals at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

They clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh straight season.

And they were witness to Alex Ovechkin scoring a goal to get him closer to a record previously thought to be unbreakable, only it didn't come at the expense of anything they were trying to accomplish.

"There you go," Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis said. "I mean, it's only a matter of time. He's in a spot 5-on-3, you can almost count that before it happens. Thankfully, we're not the final goal. Yeah, you don't like getting scored on, but that was a little bit of a cool moment."

Ovechkin scored his 892nd goal on a 5-on-3 power play at 19:25 of the second period to cut Carolina's lead to 4-1. He was open at the top of the left circle, got the puck from defenseman Jakob Chychrun and hammered a one-timer under goalie Frederik Andersen's glove.

"You give him that shot, he's probably going to score," Andersen said. "I think pretty much everyone knew that was going in. That's the cool part about his shot and his gift of scoring."