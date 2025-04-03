Maple Leafs hoping to replicate effort from playoff clincher against Panthers

TORONTO -- How do the Toronto Maple Leafs replicate this?

How do their well-known and well-paid stars, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews and William Nylander and John Tavares, take the gritty, grinding yet effective blueprint -- the "not pretty stuff", as forward Matthew Knies called it -- of their 3-2 victory against the Florida Panthers Wednesday, and successfully implement it in just more than two weeks when the Stanley Cup Playoffs start?

Those questions won't be answered until the postseason officially kicks off later this month. And it won't be until then that the Maple Leafs season will be judged as either a success or a failure.

The win clinched a postseason berth for Toronto for a ninth consecutive time, meaning Marner, Matthews and Nylander have been in the playoffs every season since they started playing together in 2016.

Yet, in that time, the group has won only one series. In fact, the Maple Leafs elimination of the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round was the only time they've done it since 2004, a span of 21 years.

Enter Craig Berube, who was hired as coach last summer with the intention of changing the team's fortunes by changing its style. Fancy hockey, complete with highlight reel goals, were great for artistic merit but not so much for postseason success.

As such, he preached the type of north-south, straight-ahead style the St. Louis Blues used as their recipe to win the Stanley Cup in 2019 when he was their coach. All that remained was to gauge if Toronto's so-called big boys would buy into what he was selling.

From what the coach saw against the Panthers, they have.

"It's hard to make the playoffs," Berube said. "It's a tough league. It's tight. But our team, I think, has played very consistent this year, did a really good job of changing their style of play and playing a certain way and adapting to it over time.