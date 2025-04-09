Utah scores franchise-record 7 goals to ease past Kraken

Guenther, Sergachev each has 3 points in 4th win in last 5 games

Kraken at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Hockey Club scored a franchise-record seven goals and defeated the Seattle Kraken 7-1 at Delta Center on Tuesday.

Dylan Guenther (three assists) and Mikhail Sergachev (one goal, two assists) each had three points and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for Utah (36-30-12), which has won four of its last five games (4-1-0).

Jared McCann scored and Joey Daccord made 22 saves through two periods for the Kraken (34-39-6), who had won three straight. Victor Ostman made 12 saves in his NHL debut, replacing Daccord at the start of the third period.

Sergachev opened the scoring at 2:44 of the first period, firing a wrist shot from the point to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Clayton Keller made it 2-0 at 12:54, beating Daccord with a wrist shot on a five-on-three power play.

Kailer Yamamoto scored on a one-timer on the power play at 16:28 for a 3-0 lead.

Lawson Crouse made it 4-0 16 seconds into the second period when his wrist shot went off Daccord's glove and into the net.

Logan Cooley added to the lead at 11:15, scoring off a pass from Dylan Guenther to make it 5-0.

Nick Schmaltz scored Utah's third power-play goal at 16:05, tapping in a rebound off a shot from Guenther.

Michael Carcone made it 7-0 at 18:07 with a wrist shot that beat Daccord on the blocker side.

McCann's power-play goal 23 seconds into the third period made it 7-1 when he deflected in a pass from Andre Burakovsky.

