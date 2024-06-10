Desharnais to enter Oilers lineup for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Vincent Desharnais will replace Cody Ceci for the Edmonton Oilers when they face the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Desharnais will play on the right alongside Darnell Nurse on the Oilers’ second defense pair. Desharnais has been a healthy scratch for the past three games, dating back to Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

He has one assist and is minus-8 in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Obviously, it’s pretty exciting to play in the Stanley Cup Finals,” Desharnais said after the morning skate Monday. “I’m ready to play and I’ll just try to do my job. I thought (Game 1) was a fast-paced game. I thought it was back and forth and it was a really fast game.

“I thought we were physical, and I thought we played a pretty good game. Obviously, we can’t win without scoring any goals, but I don’t think we have to change much. We just have to stick to our game, and I think when we play our best 60 (minutes) we can beat any team, and that’s what we’ll try to do tonight.”

Ceci has not been a healthy scratch in the three seasons he has played with Edmonton. He and Nurse were on the ice for the first two goals in a 3-0 loss in Game 1 on Saturday. Ceci has four points (two goals, two assists) and is minus-7 while averaging 19:46 of ice time in 19 games this postseason.

“Vincent has played very well for us this year, whether that’s been through the playoffs or regular season. We have a lot of confidence in him,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He can move the puck out, he’s a big defender and we’ve inserted new bodies and new life throughout the playoffs and it’s paid off.

“We have an excellent, capable person who hasn’t been playing the last few games, and we feel like he can help us.”