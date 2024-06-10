Desharnais to enter Oilers lineup for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Defenseman will replace Ceci, who was on ice for 2 goals in series-opening loss to Panthers

Desharnais_EDM_skates_TV-tunein-bug

© Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Vincent Desharnais will replace Cody Ceci for the Edmonton Oilers when they face the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Desharnais will play on the right alongside Darnell Nurse on the Oilers’ second defense pair. Desharnais has been a healthy scratch for the past three games, dating back to Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

He has one assist and is minus-8 in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Obviously, it’s pretty exciting to play in the Stanley Cup Finals,” Desharnais said after the morning skate Monday. “I’m ready to play and I’ll just try to do my job. I thought (Game 1) was a fast-paced game. I thought it was back and forth and it was a really fast game.

“I thought we were physical, and I thought we played a pretty good game. Obviously, we can’t win without scoring any goals, but I don’t think we have to change much. We just have to stick to our game, and I think when we play our best 60 (minutes) we can beat any team, and that’s what we’ll try to do tonight.”

Ceci has not been a healthy scratch in the three seasons he has played with Edmonton. He and Nurse were on the ice for the first two goals in a 3-0 loss in Game 1 on Saturday. Ceci has four points (two goals, two assists) and is minus-7 while averaging 19:46 of ice time in 19 games this postseason.

“Vincent has played very well for us this year, whether that’s been through the playoffs or regular season. We have a lot of confidence in him,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He can move the puck out, he’s a big defender and we’ve inserted new bodies and new life throughout the playoffs and it’s paid off.

“We have an excellent, capable person who hasn’t been playing the last few games, and we feel like he can help us.”

Myers, Van Diest, Zesiberger preview SCF Gm2

Edmonton outshot Florida 32-18 in Game 2 but gave up a goal to Carter Verhaeghe on the first shot at 3:59 of the first period, and a second goal to Evan Rodrigues at 2:16 of the second.

Nurse and Ceci were on the ice for both goals. Verhaeghe’s goal was scored on a 3-on-2 rush with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. Rodrigues scored after Bennett beat Ceci to the puck behind the net and sent it out front past Nurse.

“Everyone that has stepped in has stepped up and played really well coming into the lineup for our group, throughout the lineup; forwards, goalies, [defensemen],” Nurse said. “Ceci is such a big part of this group and he’s a big reason why we’re here. He’s been such a good player for us for so long, and that confidence that he has can’t waiver, because we’re going to need him again.”

Knoblauch has made several lineup changes throughout the playoffs, which included changing goalies against the Vancouver Canucks in the second round. He replaced Stuart Skinner with Calvin Pickard for Games 4 and 5 before going back to Skinner for the final two games of the best-of-7 series. Skinner won both, then played all six games in the conference final.

Other notable players who have been removed from the Oilers lineup this postseason include forwards Corey Perry, Derek Ryan, Connor Brown, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod. Defenseman Philip Broberg was inserted for Game 5 against the Stars for Desharnais despite not having played a playoff game to that point.

“We’ve got great depth,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “We have 16, 17 NHL forwards and eight NHL [defensemen], so there are going to be lineup changes, and Kris and the coaching staff have made different decisions along the way and everyone has done a great job of stepping in and contributing. And the guys that have come out have stayed ready and jumped back in and helped us.”

