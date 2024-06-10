3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final 

(2P) Oilers at (1A) Panthers
Stanley Cup Final, Game 2
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Edmonton seeks to solve Bobrovsky, tie series
© Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers will try to even the Stanley Cup Final when they play the Florida Panthers in Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).
The Oilers lost 3-0 in Game 1 on Saturday despite outshooting the Panthers 33-18. Edmonton has five wins in their six games following a loss this postseason, tied with the Dallas Stars for the most. In those six games, the Oilers have outscored opponents 26-14.
Edmonton generated a lot of scoring opportunities in Game 1, and is hoping to capitalize on them in Game 2 to tie the series.
"I think it's encouraging in some ways the way that we played," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Obviously you want to stack up as many wins as you can as early as you can in a series, but it's a best-of-7 and it's a race to four.
"I thought we did a lot of good things (in Game 1). We couldn't find a way to beat them but at the same time, we can wake up have a good day here and stay confident within our group."
Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for the third Stanley Cup Playoff shutout of his career in Game 1.
"We know we need to be better than we were (Saturday), need to keep building," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. "Edmonton is an unbelievable team, they have so much skill in their lineup. It's going to be tough for sure."
Teams that take a 2-0 lead a best-of-7 series are 352-56 all-time, including 49-5 in the Cup Final.
Here are 3 keys for Game 2:
The Panthers were able to go 3-for-3 on the penalty kill in Game 1, due in large part to Bobrovsky's work. The Oilers power play ranks second in the playoffs (35.2 percent; behind the Colorado Avalanche at 36.7 percent) and generates opportunities pretty much every time it gets on the ice. Keeping it quiet will continue to be a challenge for Florida.
"Obviously, they have a great power play. You can see how effective they can be," Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "We did a good job. We kept them on the outside, and let 'Bob' see the puck most of the time. We've got to stick with it and keep putting the pressure on them."
The Oilers had some good opportunities in Game 1 having 70 shot attempts, but came up empty. They credited Bobrovsky for a good game but said they had their chances and will look to create more and capitalize on them in Game 2.
"There were some missed opportunities, whether we just missed nets or just didn't get the shot that we wanted to," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think it's fair to say [Bobrovsky] played really well, but I think there are things we can do that in our control that we could have made more of our chances."
The Panthers were all in agreement that their third period in Game 1 was their best. They increased the pressure on the Oilers, holding on to the 2-0 lead they had before Eetu Luostarinen scored an empty-net goal with five seconds remaining.
Florida ranks first in the playoffs with a plus-14 goal differential in the third period (25-11), and would like to see that replicated again in Game 2.
"We've been building our game after a little bit of a slow first period," Luostarinen said. "I think we've been doing a good job. Just focusing on playing tight as a (group of) five and playing hard."
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Dylan Holloway
Adam Henrique -- Warren Foegele -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak -- Philip Broberg
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ryan McLeod, Cody Ceci, Derek Ryan, Sam Gagner
Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Ceci, a defenseman, is a healthy scratch for the first time with the Oilers. … Kane is working through an undisclosed injury, but he said he'll play. He had zero shots in 15:22 of ice time in Game 1. … There are no lineup changes for the Panthers from Game 1.