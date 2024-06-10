3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers will try to even the Stanley Cup Final when they play the Florida Panthers in Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Oilers lost 3-0 in Game 1 on Saturday despite outshooting the Panthers 33-18. Edmonton has five wins in their six games following a loss this postseason, tied with the Dallas Stars for the most. In those six games, the Oilers have outscored opponents 26-14.

Edmonton generated a lot of scoring opportunities in Game 1, and is hoping to capitalize on them in Game 2 to tie the series.

"I think it's encouraging in some ways the way that we played," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Obviously you want to stack up as many wins as you can as early as you can in a series, but it's a best-of-7 and it's a race to four.

"I thought we did a lot of good things (in Game 1). We couldn't find a way to beat them but at the same time, we can wake up have a good day here and stay confident within our group."

Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for the third Stanley Cup Playoff shutout of his career in Game 1.

"We know we need to be better than we were (Saturday), need to keep building," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. "Edmonton is an unbelievable team, they have so much skill in their lineup. It's going to be tough for sure."

Teams that take a 2-0 lead a best-of-7 series are 352-56 all-time, including 49-5 in the Cup Final.