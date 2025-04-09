Predators score twice late in 3rd, top Islanders in OT

Fedor Svechkov scored the overtime winner to make it 7-6 at 1:56 of overtime on a wrist shot from the slot.

Steven Stamkos scored to pull the Predators to within 6-5 at 17:53 of the third on a wrist shot on the power play. Michael Bunting then tied it 6-6 at 19:21 on a redirection of a Stamkos shot.

Stamkos had two goals and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault had three assists for the Predators (28-42-8), who ended a six-game losing streak. Justus Annunen made 19 saves.

Simon Holmstrom had two goals and two assists for the Islanders (34-32-11), who had won consecutive games. Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 23 shots in two periods before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg at the start of the third. He allowed three goals on nine shots.

New York is eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Montreal defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday.

Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders a 5-4 lead at 15:21 of the third period on a backhand shot from the left circle after dangling around Stamkos and Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg.

Scott Mayfield gave the Islanders a 6-4 lead at 16:19 on a wrist shot from the slot on the rush.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:16 of the first period on a redirection from the slot of a pass from Ryan Pulock.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Predators to make it 1-1 at 6:44 on a rebound of a shot from Bunting. It was O’Reilly’s 300th NHL goal.

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 11:45 on a turnaround wrist shot from the left circle.

Anders Lee tied it 2-2 for the Islanders at 16:12 on a redirection. Adam Pelech took the original shot that bounced off of Bo Horvat and then Lee.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 4:36 of the second period on a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from Pageau.

Stamkos scored for the Predators to make it 3-3 at 7:24 on a one-timer on the power play.

Maxim Tsyplakov gave the Islanders a 4-3 lead at 12:09 on the power play on a pass from Holmstrom.

Michael McCarron scored for the Predators to make it 4-4 at 13:25 on a rebound of his own shot.