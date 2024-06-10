Celebrini, 2024 NHL Draft prospects ‘fortunate’ to attend Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Connor McDavid walked into the hallway after the morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, and the teenagers’ eyes opened wide.

The Edmonton Oilers trailed the Florida Panthers 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final. McDavid was about to play Game 2 in a few hours (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Still, the superstar center took a few minutes to greet four of the top prospects for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft: Macklin Celebrini, Artyom Levshunov, Cayden Lindstrom and Zeev Buium.

Maybe one day they will pay it forward, like McDavid did.

“Hopefully, in the future, I’m playing in the Stanley Cup Final,” Celebrini said. “So, I really hope so.”