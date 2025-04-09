Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New Jersey Devils (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if the New York Rangers lose to the Philadelphia Flyers in any fashion or defeat the Flyers in a shootout (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

The Washington Capitals (idle) will clinch the No. 1 seed in the East if the Toronto Maple Leafs lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in regulation (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN).

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Devils in the first round if New Jersey clinches a playoff berth. Home-ice advantage still to be determined.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Edmonton Oilers will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the St. Louis Blues in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, TNT, truTV, MAX) AND the Calgary Flames lose to the Anaheim Ducks in regulation (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNW)

The Blues will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Oilers in regulation AND the Flames lose to the Ducks in regulation.