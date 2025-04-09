Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Tkachuk may not return for Senators before playoffs
Demidov signs entry-level contract with Canadiens; Hamilton could be back for postseason with Devils
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk may not return before the Stanley Cup Playoffs because of an upper-body injury.
When asked Wednesday if the forward and Senators captain would be in the lineup if the playoffs started tomorrow, president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios said, “I would think so, yes. I can’t give you a definitive [answer].”
The Senators (42-30-6) clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Tuesday. Tkachuk who leads them with 29 goals and has 55 points in 71 games, has missed five games since taking a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves on March 30 that was deemed interference.
Ottawa hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Friday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNE, SNO, SNW). The Senators are three points ahead of the Canadiens for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.
"He continues to progress,” Staios said of Tkachuk. “Now that we've clinched a playoff spot, I think every team goes through these discussions. Like, what is the best situation? Do you rest players? How do you manage that? We haven't figured that part out yet, but to me, you always want to keep the team moving along and competing at a high level to roll into the playoffs at the right time. But certainly, those will be discussions that we'll have, as far as lineup for the last four games."
Nick Cousins, who has missed 29 games since sustaining a knee injury in a collision with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jacob Quillan on Jan. 25, traveled with the team for its game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (a 5-2 loss) but did not play.
"He's very close.” Staios said of Cousins. “I don't know if there has been a player that has attacked his rehab the way this guy has. He really deserves a lot of credit. He's pushed through very quickly and sort of expedited his possible return to play." -- Callum Fraser
Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov, the No. 5 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, signed an entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old forward led SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games. It was the most points in a KHL season by an under-20 player.
Demidov tied for the team lead with five points (three goals, two assists) in six KHL playoff games. SKA St. Petersburg was eliminated from the postseason with a 5-2 loss to Dynamo Minsk on Sunday.
Demidov told NHL.com during the 2024 draft his plan was to come to the NHL for the 2025-26 season.
"I have one year more on my contract, and that's why I'll stay in Russia," he said. "After that, I come over."
The Canadiens (39-30-9) have won six in a row and are eight points ahead of the New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the East. -- Adam Kimelman
New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton could return to the lineup for the start of the playoffs.
The defenseman, who was ruled out the remainder of the regular season March 13 because of a lower-body injury, has been skating on his own the past two weeks.
"I think there's a chance he (could return for the first round of the playoffs), but it's just a matter of how he continues to progress," coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. "He is on the ice, which is a positive sign. There has been no discussion at this point yet of him joining the team, which speaks to the fact he's not where he needs to be. But obviously that's a significant checkpoint for us that's on the horizon."
The 31-year-old left a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on March 4 after getting tangled with Stars forward Mason Marchment behind the Dallas net in the first period.
Hamilton leads Devils defensemen in goals (nine) and is second in assists (31) and points (40). He is tied for first with 15 power-play points.
New Jersey (41-30-7) are third in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. -- Mike G. Morreale
Calgary Flames
Zayne Parekh was recalled from Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft, led OHL defensemen and was fifth among all skaters with 107 points (33 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games with Saginaw. Last season, Parekh won the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's best defenseman and was voted the CHL Defenseman of the Year.
"[I'm] excited to see the boys, a little nervous, haven't seen them in a while,” Parekh told the Flames website. "Just excited to be a part of it, be able to watch and experience this whole fight they're in. ... There's so much that I can learn in the next couple of weeks, hopefully a few months but just really excited."
The Flames (37-27-13) visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNW). They are four points behind the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card in the West with a game in hand.
"If [my NHL debut] comes, I'm going to be really excited, but you know, if it doesn't I'm just going to be the team's No. 1 supporter," Parekh said.