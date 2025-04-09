Ovechkin talks goals record with ‘Good Morning America’

Alex Ovechkin was on the national stage Sunday, when he set the NHL all-time goals record, and took to national TV on Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals forward joined “Good Morning America” to discuss being the new NHL goals king, and more.

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal Sunday against the Islanders at UBS Arena, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most all time.

"It was a tremendous moment for hockey, for myself, for the Capitals organization, for all fans, obviously, for my family," Ovechkin said. "Yeah, no one thought this was going to be broken, but it's just a tremendous moment for hockey and for myself. So, thank you very much."