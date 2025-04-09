DENVER -- Valeri Nichushkin and Jimmy Vesey scored in the second period for the Colorado Avalanche, who rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena on Tuesday.
Avalanche rally, top Golden Knights in shootout
Nichushkin, Vesey bring Colorado back from 2-goal deficit to climb in Central Division
Charlie Coyle had two assists, and Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his home point streak to 26 games for the Avalanche (48-27-4), who have won three of their past five. Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves.
Colorado is six points behind the Dallas Stars, who lost 6-5 in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks earlier Tuesday, for second place in the Central Division. Dallas has a game in hand.
William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights (47-22-9), who had won two straight and sit six points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings atop the Pacific Division. Akira Schmid made 34 saves.
Karlsson scored short-handed to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 11:10 of the first period. He finished a 2-on-1 with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot after Cale Makar turned the puck over in the offensive zone.
McNabb pushed it to 2-0 just 40 seconds into the second period with a snap shot from the point that found its way through traffic.
Nichsuhkin cut it to 2-1 at 9:46 with a power-play goal, stuffing in a backhand during a goalmouth scramble that initially appeared to be stopped by Schmid’s glove. Video review revealed that the puck crossed the goal line while in Schmid’s glove.
Vesey tied it 2-2 when he slammed home the rebound of Coyle’s initial shot at 17:08 of the second.
Coyle scored the lone goal in the third round of the shootout.