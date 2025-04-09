Landeskog loaned to AHL on conditioning assignment by Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog was loaned by the Colorado Avalanche to Colorado of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment Wednesday.

The Avalanche said he will practice with the AHL team and they hope to have an update on his condition in the next day or two.

The 32-year-old forward and Avalanche captain hasn't played since June 26, 2022, when he helped them win the Stanley Cup. He had cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve.

Landeskog went through a full practice March 17 and has been traveling with the Avalanche but is not expected to return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"He's looking good; I thought he looked great in practice today," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said afterward. "Obviously, just like sort of the flow-and-go noncontact stuff. Certainly, [it’s] nice to have him out there.

"He's making strides. Obviously, this rehab is not linear. There's lots of peaks and valleys in it, and sometimes it's two steps forward and one step back, but he's still making progress and obviously feeling comfortable enough to come out and join the team with certain drills. So, hopefully that continues and continues to grow and [he’s] working to a point of a return.

"It's really hard to say [when he’ll play again], but things are going great and it's certainly nice to have him back on the ice with our team," Bednar said. "Just the energy and sort of attitude that he brings to the ice, I think, helps everybody.”

Selected by Colorado with the No. 2 pick at the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog has 571 points (248 goals, 323 assists) in 738 regular-season games and 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 69 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 playoff games in 2022.

The Avalanche (48-27-4) are third in the Central Division, six points behind the Dallas Stars.