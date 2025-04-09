EDGE stats: Quinn Hughes' skating distance fuels Canucks comeback

The Vancouver Canucks became the first team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation in their 6-5 overtime win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, and defenseman Quinn Hughes' advanced stats played a big part in the comeback.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Hughes had the second-highest total skating distance (4.97 miles) in a single game this season in Vancouver's win Tuesday; only Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski skated a higher single-game mileage (5.16 at New York Islanders on March 24).

Of the top nine skating-distance games in the NHL this season, four have been by Hughes. This also marks the seventh time Hughes has skated at least 4.50 miles in a single game this season, tied with Werenski for the League lead in that category.

Hughes played a season-high 31:28 on Tuesday and had two assists (one on power play), including the secondary helper on forward Pius Suter's game-tying goal with seven seconds left in regulation.

When healthy, Hughes has been arguably one of the most-valuable players to his team in the entire League this season and has a well-rounded skating distance profile (percentile ranks among defensemen listed below):

• Total skating distance: 242.09 miles (91st percentile)

• Even-strength skating distance: 206.84 miles (90th percentile)

• Power-play skating distance: 34.09 miles (98th percentile)