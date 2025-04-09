EDGE stats: Quinn Hughes' skating distance fuels Canucks comeback

Defenseman had second-most miles in game this season, is advanced stats standout

QHughes_VAN-bench-celebrate

© David Becker/NHLI

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

The Vancouver Canucks became the first team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation in their 6-5 overtime win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, and defenseman Quinn Hughes' advanced stats played a big part in the comeback.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Hughes had the second-highest total skating distance (4.97 miles) in a single game this season in Vancouver's win Tuesday; only Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski skated a higher single-game mileage (5.16 at New York Islanders on March 24).

Of the top nine skating-distance games in the NHL this season, four have been by Hughes. This also marks the seventh time Hughes has skated at least 4.50 miles in a single game this season, tied with Werenski for the League lead in that category.

Hughes played a season-high 31:28 on Tuesday and had two assists (one on power play), including the secondary helper on forward Pius Suter's game-tying goal with seven seconds left in regulation.

When healthy, Hughes has been arguably one of the most-valuable players to his team in the entire League this season and has a well-rounded skating distance profile (percentile ranks among defensemen listed below):

• Total skating distance: 242.09 miles (91st percentile)
• Even-strength skating distance: 206.84 miles (90th percentile)
• Power-play skating distance: 34.09 miles (98th percentile)

VAN@DAL: Canucks make late-3rd period comeback with 3 in the final minute

Hughes, in a separate game, had the second-highest even-strength skating distance (4.47 miles at St. Louis Blues on March 20) in a single game this season behind Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (4.55 miles against Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 15, 2024). Hughes ranks third in the entire NHL in average ice time (25:40 per game) behind fellow elite defensemen in Werenski (26:58) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (25:42).

After winning the Norris Trophy last season, Hughes leads NHL defensemen in points per game (1.16; 74 in 64 games) this season and has the 12th-best shot attempts differential at 5-on-5 in the entire League (plus-293).

The 25-year-old, who also has the fastest top skating speed in the entire NHL this season (24.56 miles per hour), is an EDGE stats powerhouse, ranking in the 90th percentile or better among defensemen in the following categories:

• Top skating speed: 24.56 mph (99th percentile)
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 101 (96th percentile)
• Top shot speed: 95.62 mph (82nd percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage, all strengths: 47.5 (98th percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage, even strength: 45.6 (95th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 34 (93rd percentile)
• Midrange goals: 5 (94th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 99 (98th percentile)
• Long-range goals: 9 (99th percentile)

---

NHL EDGE

