Flyers aim to spoil Rangers' playoff chances again

PHILADELPHIA -- Columbus Blue Jackets broadcaster Jody Shelley does what a lot of retired NHL players do when they think back to their playing days.
The game between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS) opened the box of what-if's he has from his 12-season career.
Because 15 years ago, he was a Rangers forward starting a season-ending, home-and-home set against the Flyers that began April 9, 2010, in New York and ended with a shootout victory two days later in Philadelphia that launched one team on an unlikely path to the Stanley Cup Final while the other was left sitting home and watching.
"[The Flyers] were down 3-0 to Boston that year," Shelley said. "You look at all those things that went right for them to get where they made it. You always look back in your career at moments like that, think what-if. That's what happens with retired players. ... Being a Ranger was so great, and being in that moment.
"We got on the train and came back to New York, and they went on."
The Flyers season had been a roller coaster ride. It began with high expectations following the offseason acquisition of defenseman Chris Pronger, but a slow start led to the firing of coach John Stevens on Dec. 3, 2009, who was replaced by Peter Laviolette. They were 14th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference on Dec. 21.
"We were a very good team, we believed in ourselves," said Brian Boucher, a Flyers goalie that season and now a broadcaster for the team. "We just had a lot of issues throughout the year."
The Rangers were in their first full season under coach John Tortorella, who had replaced Tom Renney on Feb. 23, 2009. They had their own ups and downs but were 6-1-1 entering the final weekend of the regular season and needed to win both games to reach the postseason.
It was a run Shelley said was sparked in part by a conversation he had with Mark Messier the day after a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on March 21 left them five points out of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining.
"I went into the lunchroom, and Mark Messier was sitting there by himself," Shelley said. "Everyone was crowded around one table ... so I asked 'Mess' if I could sit with him. He asked, 'How was practice today?' I said it was a little down, which was to be expected. We kind of feel like we didn't do ourselves a favor. And he said to me, 'You guys have 10 games left. That's an eighth of your season. There's a lot of hockey left. And so you guys have got to realize the opportunity you have. You're not out of it.'
"I left that conversation, and the next day in practice, I talked to [team captain Chris] Drury, and I said the same thing. I said we got a lot of hockey left here. We got to make sure we understand the opportunity. And then we had a meeting and that was the message, let's get this together and realize the opportunity we have and we kind of went on a run there. I'm not saying it was the meeting. It just kind of was a mindset of, hey, there's a lot to go."
And it was Shelley surprisingly keying the charge in Game 81. Midway through the first period, Shelley found himself alone in the slot after a face-off in the Philadelphia zone, and he beat Boucher for his first goal of the season to put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 10:13.