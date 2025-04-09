Flyers aim to spoil Rangers' playoff chances again

It marked the only time Shelley scored in back-to-back NHL games.

"Got him a nice three-year deal," Boucher said of Shelley, who signed a three-year contract with the Flyers on July 1, 2010.

The Flyers tied the game in the second period on Matt Carle's power-play goal, but that was all they could get, despite outshooting the Rangers 47-25 through overtime.

"I felt they were just defending to get to overtime and get to a shootout," Briere said. "I probably would have done the same thing with the goalie they had."

Briere went first in the shootout, and he immediately flashed back to his post-practice work from the day before. He skated through the middle of the ice, deked and lifted a shot over Lundqvist's left pad.

"I knew exactly what I was going to do," he said. "I usually always had three options going into a shootout. But in this one, I had seen Lundqvist enough. I had had enough shootouts against him and seen him enough, I knew which way I went. I just had to get it over his pad."

It may have looked smooth, but Briere, who was in the third season of an eight-year, $52 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) that made him the highest paid player on the team, said he needed an extra moment to gather himself.

"I jumped on the ice and then all kinds of thoughts went to my head," he said. "You start thinking about, 'Oh, my God, this is for a lot of money.' And then you start thinking, 'This is why they brought me in.' If you see the clip, I take a detour. I go and I take my time, because I needed to reset and get in the right frame of mind, because I was at the wrong place, and I had to refocus and start thinking about, 'OK, you know your move, you've practiced it 10-12 times yesterday. You can make it. See the net. Don't see the goalie, just see the net. See the net.' And then I just put it back in place.

"I can't even tell you what the fans were doing, what our bench was doing. I don't know if our players were standing or sitting. I don't know if the fans were standing or sitting. I don't know if we had music was playing. I don't remember anything. It's like zoomed in. There's a baseball movie about that, 'For The Love of The Game,' when [Kevin Costner] starts pitching, and you see everything shuts down. It was one of those moments.

"You always talk about that and you want to get there. This was the clearest example that I've ever faced in my career, where I could see the difference of just shutting out everything and just focusing on that. Because when you play, there's so many players, there's so many things going on, so you can't just close off on kind of one target. But this is a 1-on-1. Nobody's in the way between you and the goalie. It was really cool at that moment how everything shuts down, and I don't know anything else, except the path to the goalie. It was awesome."

Rangers forward Erik Christensen was next. To that point, his 52.9 percent success rate on shootouts (18 goals on 34 attempts) was third among all players, but Boucher got his blocker on the attempt.

Richards tried to score blocker side, but Lundqvist turned it aside with his stick.

PA Parenteau, the Rangers' second shooter, scored when his attempt ramped up Boucher's stick and over his shoulder.

"I backed in too quickly on the second one," Boucher said. "And even though Parenteau lost it, it went off my stick and up and over me. But I was backing in too fast and I think nerves were getting to me."

He had a chance to settle himself while Giroux scored on his attempt, skating through the middle of the ice, slowing at the hash marks, and snapping a shot between Lundqvist's pads.

Olli Jokinen was next over boards for the Rangers.

A goal kept New York's season alive. A save clinched the win and the postseason for Philadelphia.

Jokinen was 5-for-10 on shootouts to that point in 2009-10, but none of the attempts had come against the Flyers.

"Didn't really have a book on him," Boucher said. "I think what you're trying to do in that moment is to not let the enormity of the situation eat you up. Admittedly, I was very nervous for that shootout. Hank is the best shootout goalie we've ever seen, and it felt like they were playing to get to the shootout. You could feel it. You could sense it after we tied it, that that's what they were trying to get to, knowing that they had the best shootout goal in the world. I just was trying to just calm myself down and not get ahead of myself, focus in."

Jokinen started his run-up to the puck from the goal line in the Rangers end and hit center ice at full speed. He skated in and tried to deke Boucher's pads open, but Boucher kept his stick down and made the save.

"Fortunately for me Jokinen tried to go five hole, and I had five hole covered," Boucher said. "Probably everywhere else I didn't."