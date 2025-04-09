Canucks score 3 in final minute of 3rd, rally for OT win against Stars

Aatu Raty cut it to 5-3 at 19:00 of the third on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle before Pius Suter scored twice in the final 30 seconds to tie it. Suter made it 5-4 at 19:30 with a shot from the back door, then evened it 5-5 with six seconds left on a sharp-angle shot from the red line.

Raty also had an assist, Jake DeBrusk scored, and Conor Garland had three assists for the Canucks (36-29-13), who would have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a regulation loss. Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes each had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist for the Stars (50-22-6), who are four points behind the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the Central Division with four games remaining for each team. Jamie Benn had two assists, and Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

Mikko Rantanen gave Dallas a 1-0 lead on the power play at 13:48 in the first period when he one-timed the puck from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Mason Marchment’s power-play goal made it 2-0 at 18:01 on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle when Benn spotted him from behind the net.

Duchene extended it to 3-0 at 7:28 of the second period after he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Benn on the back door on the power play.

Jake DeBrusk cut it to 3-1 on the power play just 17 seconds into the third period, banking the puck off the back of DeSmith’s skate.

Victor Mancini made it 3-2 on the power play at 4:39 with a shot from the point that deflected off the glove of Dallas forward Mavrik Bourque.

Bourque gave Dallas a 4-2 lead at 17:15 on a shot from the high slot off a pass from behind the net by Jason Robertson.

Granlund scored into the empty net at 17:39 to make it 5-2.