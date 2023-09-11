List of NHL captains

The Vancouver Canucks named Quinn Hughes captain Sept. 11.
Nine NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets.
Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins captain for the past three seasons, retired from the NHL on July 25, 2023. Jonathan Toews, who was Blackhawks captain since 2008-09, was told by the team that he would not be re-signed after the 2022-23 season.
Ryan O'Reilly, the 23rd captain in Blues history, was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17, 2023.
Sidney Crosby is the longest current tenured captain, holding the position for the Pittsburgh Penguins since May 31, 2007.
Here is the current list of team captains:
Anaheim Ducks -- No captain
Arizona Coyotes -- No captain
Boston Bruins -- No captain
Buffalo Sabres -- Kyle Okposo
Calgary Flames -- No captain
Carolina Hurricanes -- Jordan Staal
Chicago Blackhawks -- No captain
Colorado Avalanche -- Gabriel Landeskog
Columbus Blue Jackets -- Boone Jenner
Dallas Stars -- Jamie Benn
Detroit Red Wings -- Dylan Larkin
Edmonton Oilers -- Connor McDavid
Florida Panthers -- Aleksander Barkov
Los Angeles Kings -- Anze Kopitar
Minnesota Wild -- Jared Spurgeon
Montreal Canadiens -- Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators --Roman Josi
New Jersey Devils -- Nico Hischier
New York Islanders -- Anders Lee
New York Rangers -- Jacob Trouba
Ottawa Senators -- Brady Tkachuk
Philadelphia Flyers -- No captain
Pittsburgh Penguins -- Sidney Crosby
San Jose Sharks -- Logan Couture
Seattle Kraken -- No captain
St. Louis Blues -- No captain
Tampa Bay Lightning -- Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs -- John Tavares
Vancouver Canucks -- Quinn Hughes
Vegas Golden Knights -- Mark Stone
Washington Capitals -- Alex Ovechkin
Winnipeg Jets -- No captain