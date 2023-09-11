List of NHL captains

The Vancouver Canucks named Quinn Hughes captain Sept. 11.

Nine NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets.

Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins captain for the past three seasons, retired from the NHL on July 25, 2023. Jonathan Toews, who was Blackhawks captain since 2008-09, was told by the team that he would not be re-signed after the 2022-23 season.

Ryan O'Reilly, the 23rd captain in Blues history, was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17, 2023.

Sidney Crosby is the longest current tenured captain, holding the position for the Pittsburgh Penguins since May 31, 2007.

Here is the current list of team captains:

Anaheim Ducks -- No captain

Arizona Coyotes -- No captain

Boston Bruins -- No captain

Buffalo Sabres -- Kyle Okposo

Calgary Flames -- No captain

Carolina Hurricanes -- Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks -- No captain

Colorado Avalanche -- Gabriel Landeskog

Columbus Blue Jackets -- Boone Jenner

Dallas Stars -- Jamie Benn

Detroit Red Wings -- Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers -- Connor McDavid

Florida Panthers -- Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings -- Anze Kopitar

Minnesota Wild -- Jared Spurgeon

Montreal Canadiens -- Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators --Roman Josi

New Jersey Devils -- Nico Hischier

New York Islanders -- Anders Lee

New York Rangers -- Jacob Trouba

Ottawa Senators -- Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers -- No captain

Pittsburgh Penguins -- Sidney Crosby

San Jose Sharks -- Logan Couture

Seattle Kraken -- No captain

St. Louis Blues -- No captain

Tampa Bay Lightning -- Steven Stamkos

Toronto Maple Leafs -- John Tavares

Vancouver Canucks -- Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights -- Mark Stone

Washington Capitals -- Alex Ovechkin

Winnipeg Jets -- No captain