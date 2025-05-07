Johansson signs 2-year, $2.5 million contract with Lightning

Goalie had 9 wins this season, could have become free agent July 1

Jonas Johansson TBL

© Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images

Jonas Johansson signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $1.25 million.

The 29-year-old goalie was 9-6-3 with a 3.13 goals-against average, an .895 save percentage and one shutout in 19 regular-season games (18 starts) for the Lightning this season. He did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Johansson was in the final season of a two-year contract he signed with Tampa Bay on July 1, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (No. 61) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Johansson is 32-26-12 with a 3.29 GAA, an .890 save percentage and four shutouts in 80 games (70 starts) for the Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Panthers and Lightning.

