Eric Staal joins Sabres as special assistant to general manager

Eric Staal was hired by the Buffalo Sabres as a special assistant to general manager Kevyn Adams on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement Aug. 8, 2024, after 18 NHL seasons. Staal will report directly to Adams and will assist in all aspects of the Sabres’ hockey department, including scouting and direct involvement with players and prospects.

“As I looked for ways to enhance our existing staff, I wanted to add somebody to our group that has a fresh perspective and the direct experience of winning at all levels of hockey,” Adams said. "Eric was one of the first people I thought of when I originally became general manager, so it is fitting that he is the first addition to our organization this offseason. He has done it all as a player, and I know his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we look to take the next step."

Buffalo (36-39-7) finished seventh in the Atlantic Division this season and has not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2010-11.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 2 pick at the 2003 NHL Draft, Staal, a center, had 1,063 points (455 goals, 608 assists) in 1,365 games with the Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers, and 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 104 playoff games. He last played in the NHL with the Panthers in 2022-23, when he had 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 72 regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 21 playoff games.

Staal and Adams were teammates with Carolina from 2003-07 and were part of its Stanley Cup championship in 2006. Staal was Hurricanes captain for seven seasons (2009-16) and is their leader in games played (909), goals (322), assists (453) and points (775) since the franchise relocated from Hartford for the 1997-98 season. Carolina retired Staal’s No. 12 on Jan. 12.

He had 19 points (three goals, seven assists) in 32 games for Buffalo during the 2020-21 season.

“Although it was short, I loved my time in Buffalo and as a player I was lucky to get a small glimpse of what makes the city such a special place and a terrific sports town,” Staal said. “Throughout my career I was fortunate to be on so many successful teams, and I hope I can lean on some of those experiences to help the organization moving forward.

“I’m thankful to Kevyn for giving me this opportunity and I’m eager to lend my experience to help in any way that I can."