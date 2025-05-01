Connor, Jets push Blues to brink with Game 5 win in Western 1st Round

Forward has 3 points, Scheifele leaves with injury for Winnipeg

Blues at Jets | Recap | Round 1, Game 5

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and the Winnipeg Jets won 5-3 against the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Wednesday.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and an assist, and Mason Appleton had three assists for the Jets, who lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 after losing Game 3 and Game 4 in St. Louis. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

Game 6 is at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday (8:00 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, Max).

Nathan Walker had two goals and Jimmy Snuggerud also scored for the Blues, who are the second wild card from the West. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

Connor made it 1-0 Jets 1:23 into the first period, scoring top corner from the slot after Mark Scheifele fed him from behind the net.

Scheifele did not return to the game after the first period.

Walker tied it 1-1 at 3:42, deflecting Colton Parayko’s point shot as he stood in front of Hellebuyck. It was Walker's first career playoff goal.

Niederreiter tipped Dylan Samberg’s shot through traffic to make it 2-1 at 8:39.

Snuggerud tied it 2-2 at 6:06 of the second, scoring on the rush from below the right face-off dot by sliding the puck between Hellebuyck's left pad and the post.

Dylan DeMelo’s point shot at 11:05 put the Jets up 3-2 after it deflected in off the back of Parayko.

Namestnikov pushed the lead to 4-2, banging in Connor’s setup on the backhand at 18:51.

Adam Lowry scored into an empty net at 16:47 of the third to make it 5-2.

Walker jammed in a rebound at the side of the net at 19:07 for his second goal and the 5-3 final.

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Scheifele leaves Game 5 for Jets after 1st period with injury

Latest News

Luostarinen has 4 points, Panthers eliminate Lightning in Game 5 of East 1st Round

Scheifele leaves Game 5 for Jets after 1st period with injury

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Capitals defeat Canadiens in Game 5, win Eastern 1st Round series

Canadiens put down building blocks with run to playoffs, tough series against Capitals

Canadiens line up to hug Savard after final NHL game

Will Ferrell, Chad Smith cheer on Kings during Game 5

Panthers to play Maple Leafs or Senators in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 2

Capitals to play Hurricanes in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

PWHL notebook: Expansion teams announced for Vancouver and Seattle

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Dorofeyev game-time decision for Golden Knights for Game 6

Zuccarello aims to continue unlikely NHL success story with Wild in Game 6

Oilers defense coming together at right time heading to Game 6 vs. Kings

Maple Leafs hearing 'more noise,' Senators building confidence ahead of Game 6

Hall signs 3-year, $9.5 million contract with Hurricanes

Makar focused on keeping season alive for Avalanche, not awards

Golden Knights draw on playoff experience entering possible close-out Game 6 against Wild 