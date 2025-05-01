Connor, Jets push Blues to brink with Game 5 win in Western 1st Round

Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and an assist, and Mason Appleton had three assists for the Jets, who lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 after losing Game 3 and Game 4 in St. Louis. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

Game 6 is at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday (8:00 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, Max).

Nathan Walker had two goals and Jimmy Snuggerud also scored for the Blues, who are the second wild card from the West. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

Connor made it 1-0 Jets 1:23 into the first period, scoring top corner from the slot after Mark Scheifele fed him from behind the net.

Scheifele did not return to the game after the first period.

Walker tied it 1-1 at 3:42, deflecting Colton Parayko’s point shot as he stood in front of Hellebuyck. It was Walker's first career playoff goal.

Niederreiter tipped Dylan Samberg’s shot through traffic to make it 2-1 at 8:39.

Snuggerud tied it 2-2 at 6:06 of the second, scoring on the rush from below the right face-off dot by sliding the puck between Hellebuyck's left pad and the post.

Dylan DeMelo’s point shot at 11:05 put the Jets up 3-2 after it deflected in off the back of Parayko.

Namestnikov pushed the lead to 4-2, banging in Connor’s setup on the backhand at 18:51.

Adam Lowry scored into an empty net at 16:47 of the third to make it 5-2.

Walker jammed in a rebound at the side of the net at 19:07 for his second goal and the 5-3 final.