Scheifele leaves Game 5 for Jets after 1st period with injury

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele did not return to the game after the first period in the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-3 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

Scheifele, the Jets’ center on their top line, took a couple of big hits in the first period, including one from Blues captain Brayden Schenn along the boards at 6:12. Scheifele remained in the game and Schenn was called for interference and roughing and Jets forward Brandon Tanev was called for roughing to give the Jets a power play.

Scheifele played 8:05 and had one assist in the game.

Vladislav Namestnikov took Scheifele’s place on the top line as well as the Jets’ first power-play unit and had a goal and an assist in the second period.

Scheifele has six points (two goals, four assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 32-year-old had 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) in 82 regular-season games, second on the Jets behind Kyle Connor with 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists).

The Jets lead 3-2 in the best-of-7 series with Game 6 in St. Louis on Friday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS).