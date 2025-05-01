Scheifele leaves Game 5 for Jets after 1st period with injury

Winnipeg forward hit by Schenn of St. Louis along boards at 6:12, does not return

Scheifele injury April 30

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

WINNIPEG – Mark Scheifele did not return to the game after the first period in the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-3 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

Scheifele, the Jets’ center on their top line, took a couple of big hits in the first period, including one from Blues captain Brayden Schenn along the boards at 6:12. Scheifele remained in the game and Schenn was called for interference and roughing and Jets forward Brandon Tanev was called for roughing to give the Jets a power play.

Scheifele played 8:05 and had one assist in the game.

Vladislav Namestnikov took Scheifele’s place on the top line as well as the Jets’ first power-play unit and had a goal and an assist in the second period.

Scheifele has six points (two goals, four assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 32-year-old had 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) in 82 regular-season games, second on the Jets behind Kyle Connor with 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists).

The Jets lead 3-2 in the best-of-7 series with Game 6 in St. Louis on Friday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Related Content

Connor, Jets push Blues to brink with Game 5 win in Western 1st Round

Latest News

Luostarinen has 4 points, Panthers eliminate Lightning in Game 5 of East 1st Round

Connor, Jets push Blues to brink with Game 5 win in Western 1st Round

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Capitals defeat Canadiens in Game 5, win Eastern 1st Round series

Canadiens put down building blocks with run to playoffs, tough series against Capitals

Canadiens line up to hug Savard after final NHL game

Will Ferrell, Chad Smith cheer on Kings during Game 5

Panthers to play Maple Leafs or Senators in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 2

Capitals to play Hurricanes in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

PWHL notebook: Expansion teams announced for Vancouver and Seattle

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Dorofeyev game-time decision for Golden Knights for Game 6

Zuccarello aims to continue unlikely NHL success story with Wild in Game 6

Oilers defense coming together at right time heading to Game 6 vs. Kings

Maple Leafs hearing 'more noise,' Senators building confidence ahead of Game 6

Hall signs 3-year, $9.5 million contract with Hurricanes

Makar focused on keeping season alive for Avalanche, not awards

Golden Knights draw on playoff experience entering possible close-out Game 6 against Wild 