Jets respond with full roster contributions after losing Scheifele in Game 5 against Blues

Scheifele has taken a couple of big hits in the series, including one from Blues captain Brayden Schenn along the boards at 6:12 of the first period on Wednesday. Scheifele remained in the game but took another big hit at 17:02 of the first from Blues forward Radek Faksa.

Scheifele has six points (two goals, four assists) in five games, second on the Jets in the playoffs behind Kyle Connor with eight points (four goals, four assists).

The Jets responded to Scheifele’s loss with two second-period goals – their first goals in any second period of this series – and outshot the Blues 14-3.

"I thought throughout the lineup, it was outstanding. I thought that everybody stepped up, obviously finding out that 'Scheif' wasn’t coming back,” Arniel said.

“But even prior to that, we had a great first. We were physical. We were battling. Competing. Doing all the things we have to do to get ourselves going. Just real proud of the way the guys stuck together and just played our game. We got to Jet hockey. We got to Jet hockey early and we played it for 60 minutes.”

Part of that was getting much-needed scoring from those who had been quiet thus far in the series. Vladislav Namestnikov, who took Scheifele’s place on the top line, scored what proved to be the game-winner at 18:51 of the second period. It was his first goal since March 11 against the New York Rangers.

“We need it from everybody, and I thought he rose to the occasion,” Connor said of Namestnikov.

“Obviously I agree with ‘Lows’ (Lowry), it's not one guy that needs to fill the shoes of Mark. It needs to be everybody and the way he plays, Vladdy, he's been great for the whole series and a couple chances here or there he could have some better results. You see it tonight. He drives hard to the net, plays all hard areas very well, defends well and obviously a key contributor on two of those goals.”