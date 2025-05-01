Jets respond with full roster contributions after losing Scheifele in Game 5 against Blues

WINNIPEG – When Mark Scheifele didn’t come out to start the second period of Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round, the Winnipeg Jets could’ve let the loss of their top center affect their game negatively.
Instead, they responded with a strong period and arguably their best game of the series. They got the shots on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. They got the secondary scoring that eluded them the first four games. And now they’ve got the chance to advance to the second round for the first time since 2022.
“Sometimes when you lose your No. 1 center, you lose a key piece to your lineup there can be a bit of a sag, an emotional letdown. But you know, I thought the guys really rallied around it,” Jets captain Adam Lowry said after their 5-3 win against the Blues at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.
Jets coach Scott Arniel said they’ll see how Scheifele is on Thursday. He did not know if Scheifele could make the trip to St. Louis, where the Jets can eliminate the Blues with a win in Game 6 at Enterprise Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS, CBC).
The Jets lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. The home team has won every game of this series.