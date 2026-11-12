Kindel, Penguins recover to edge Sharks in shootout

Kindel skated down the left wing extremely wide before cutting to the middle of the ice and beating San Jose goalie Yaroslav Askarov through the five-hole.

Kindel and Samuel Girard each scored for the Penguins (7-10-2), who have won two of their past three games. Sergei Murashov made 34 saves.

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (8-11-2), who have lost six of their past seven (1-5-1). Celebrini reached 200 career points with his goal, and Mason Marchment scored his 100th career goal. Askarov made 33 saves.

Girard put the Penguins up 1-0 at 8:57 of the first period. Malkin got a pass on the left wing and fed Girard at the point, and his one-timer deflected off Askarov's right arm and into the net.

Kindel extended the Penguins lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 3:28 of the third period. Erik Karlsson's one-timer from the point rebounded to Rickard Rakell in the slot, and he kicked it to Kindel at the left post, and his wrist shot beat Askarov over the glove.

Celebrini made it 2-1 at 11:32. San Jose defenseman Michael Kesselring got the puck at the left face-off dot and bumped a pass to Celebrini in the slot, and his wrist shot beat Murashov under the glove.

Marchment tied the game 2-2 at 15:49. Celebrini got the puck at the right face-off dot and found Marchment at the left post for the tap-in by Murashov's right pad.