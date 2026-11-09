ANAHEIM -- Cutter Gauthier scored his third hat trick in the past five games for the Anaheim Ducks, and extended his goal streak to six games in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Honda Center on Sunday.
Gauthier scores third hat trick in five games, Ducks defeat Penguins
Forward extends goal streak to six games, Granlund gets four points for Anaheim
Gauthier joined Corey Perry (2010-11 and 2014-15), Frank Vatrano (2023-24) and Teemu Selanne (1997-98) as the only Anaheim players to record three hat tricks in a single season.
Mikael Granlund had a goal and three assists, and Jackson LaCombe also had three assists to stretch his assist streak to 10 games (15 assists) for the Ducks (10-7-1), who have won five in a row. Laurent Brossoit made 32 saves.
Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell scored, and Evgeni Malkin had two assists for the Penguins (6-10-2), who were coming off a 5-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday that ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Arturs Silovs made 20 saves.
Anaheim scored just as its first power play expired when Declan Carlile blocked a shot by Gauthier and the puck went into the slot, where Granlund fired it into the net for a 1-0 lead at 8:26 of the first.
LaCombe assisted on the goal to tie Ryan Getzlaf and Perry (both 10 games in 2009-10) for the longest assist streaks in team history.
Gauthier put a no-look shot between Silovs' pads from the right face-off circle to stretch the lead to 2-0 at 6:28 of the second period and give the Ducks a power-play goal in eight straight games.
Gauthier scored with a wrist shot from the slot to make it 3-0 at 9:11.
Anaheim scored again on a power play when Tristan Luneau hit the net with a point shot to push the lead to 4-0 at 5:12 of the third.
Letang scored after Pittsburgh went on a power play at 6:40 of the third and pulled Silovs for a 6-on-4, cutting the lead to 4-1 at 8:05.
Rakell followed with another 6-on-4 power-play goal to bring the Penguins to within 4-2 at 13:42.
Gauthier scored into an empty net to complete the hat trick at 19:26 for the 5-2 final and the 13th goal of his goal streak.