2025 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award finalists announced

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the three Canadian finalists and three U.S. finalists for the annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award™. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted their community, culture, or society.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their community hero now at **NHL.com/OReeAward**. Voting is open until May 25, 2025. For the third year there will be two Award winners, one in the U.S. and one in Canada. The Award winners will each receive a $25,000 prize in the form of a donation, to be donated to a charity of their choice. The four remaining finalists will each receive a $5,000 prize in the form of a donation, to be donated to a charity of their choice. Award winners will be announced in June 2025.

Following are the finalists for the 2025 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada), in alphabetical order:

Arjun Atwal (Edmonton, AB) is the founder of AZ1 Hockey, an elite hockey development program for athletes looking for mentorship, skills development, and year-round hockey camps. The organization is open to anyone who wants to enhance their hockey skills. AZ1, pronounced ‘as one,’ supports its predominately South Asian community with coaches that speak English, Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu, helping players and their parents navigate the hockey ecosystem in their native language. Click here to watch a feature on Atwal.

Brent Dodginghorse (Calgary, AB) is the founder of Tsuut’ina 7 Chiefs Hockey Program, an educational program to promote greater respect, understanding, and appreciation for fellow hockey players regardless of race, ethnicity, or ability. The program has been taken by nearly 4,000 people since 2019. Tsuut’ina, which means ‘many people,’ uses the spirit of the horse to teach students about Indigenous culture and history, encouraging greater harmony among teammates, classmates, friends and neighbors. Click here to watch a feature on Dodginghorse.

Mackenzie Janes (Ottawa, ON) is the founder and president of Next Shift Hockey, an organization that provides free equipment to anyone in need. Now in its fourth year, Next Shift Hockey has outfitted more than 1,000 players and more than 200 goalies, giving all hockey players an opportunity to continue playing without cost barriers. They also provide coaching support as well as health and fitness training programs. Click here to watch a feature on Janes.

Following are the finalists for the 2025 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.), in alphabetical order:

Dr. Sarah Dunkel-Jackson (Howell, Mich.) is the founder of Hockey Challenge Camp, an on-ice hockey program for children with unique learning abilities and medical needs. Dr. Dunkel-Jackson recognized a need in her community for children with various needs to participate in sports alongside their peers, so she created accessible and adapted hockey programming, allowing more kids to enjoy the benefits of playing hockey. Click here to watch a feature on Dunkel-Jackson.

Toni Gillen (St. Paul, Minn.) is the director of Minnesota Diversified Hockey which provides programming and equipment for people of all ages to play all types of hockey including blind hockey, Deaf/hard of hearing hockey, special hockey, sled hockey, and warrior hockey. Click here to watch a feature on Gillen.

Andrew Sobotka (Chicago, Ill.) is the former president of the Chicago Gay Hockey Association (CGHA), a position he held for 15 years. As president, he helped the CGHA grow from a small organization into a safe and inclusive space for nearly 100 hockey players to play year-round. The CGHA supports hockey players of all skills and abilities, from ages 20 to 65. Click here to watch a feature on Sobotka.

NHL partners Hyundai Canada and Discover continue their commitment to supporting hockey at all levels of the game. Both return as presenting sponsors of the Award, celebrating leaders who are bettering their communities and making the game more accessible.

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award is named after former NHL forward Willie O’Ree, who on Jan. 18, 1958 became the first Black player to compete in the League when he stepped onto the ice for the Boston Bruins. For more than two decades O’Ree has been a force for inclusion, using hockey as a platform to build character, teach life skills, and share the values of the game – perseverance, teamwork, and dedication. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and he is a Member of the Order of Canada, given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

For more about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, including past winners, click here.