O'Ree finalist spotlight: Mack Janes

Making the nomination even more personal is the fact Janes for a time lived in Fredericton, New Brunswick, O'Ree's hometown, and is a fellow Atlantic Canada native, having grown up in Newfoundland learning about O'Ree's contribution to hockey and beyond.

"For people to think that I'm making that impact, thank you so much," Janes said, "because there's not many better people in the world, and people who had to struggle as much as he had to to push through his adversity and come out on the other side with a smile on his face, still fighting for as long as he can, to make sure injustice hasn't been done."

In addition to the dropbox at Shift Wellness, Janes will go anywhere to pick up gear, or deliver it to any interested hockey player.

"There's nothing I won't think of or do or try," he said.

Next Shift Canada is a passion project for him, based in part on how he grew up.

"My family never had enough money to keep me in hockey," he said. "I remember one time where we had to go to another house to pick up equipment, we were trying to buy it and mom was trying to get it for free. I remember what that felt like, what it was like being in the house, and the worst thing was, because we moved to a new community, that kid was in my class. So all of a sudden you're a new kid, coming in, and you're getting free equipment.

"Back then, if you had no money, kids would make fun of you. Coming forward, later in life, that's what I remembered. So my whole big thing is making sure every time a kid comes in through our doors to get equipment, the experience is not based upon that. It's based upon feeling amazing, be uplifted, knowing you're about to go do the sport that you love."

Janes had moved to Ottawa in 2010 to work at the Canadian Joint Operations Command, where he serves as a master warrant officer in the military police. During his spare time he helped create 3rd & 1 Football, which helped find football equipment for underprivileged families. But in 2021, when his younger son, Sam, got into competitive hockey, Janes noticed the skyrocketing cost associated with playing the game.

"Just the rising rates and trying to figure out with the rising costs of equipment and sticks, you're looking at each other and it's like, how can we afford this?" he said. "We only have one kid playing (his older son, Jack, plays football). What would happen if I have two and three kids playing? How are they finding that same relief if we can't find it? Between my wife and myself we make good wages, so how hard is it getting out there for families that may not have that opportunity, that may not have those same wages we make?"

It was Sam who reminded his father of his work with 3rd & 1.

"He goes 'Dad, you do all this stuff for at-risk youths back in the day for football and that, why can't you do 3rd and 1 for hockey?'" Janes said. "When your 11-year-old calls you out ... he challenged me, so I said, 'Let's see if it works.'"

Janes bought some new hockey gear and posted an advertisement on Facebook that it was available for anyone who wanted it. One email response led to another.

"Three years and one month later, we're at 1,100 players and over 250 goalies [outfitted] from head to toe," Janes said. "That includes [players in] India, Iceland, Serbia, and we're kicking some stuff to Argentina this year."