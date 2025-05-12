O'Ree finalist spotlight: Brent Dodginghorse

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Hyundai executives, the winner will be announced in June. There will be a winner from the United States and one from Canada.

Today, a look at one of three Canadian finalists, Brent Dodginghorse:

Brent Dodginghorse held onto Willie O’Ree’s image for moral support.

The retired minor pro and amateur forward clutched a souvenir puck with the NHL’s first Black player’s likeness as he stood before attendees at the Western Canada Hockey Exposure Camp on July 3, 2021, and spoke publicly for the first time about his experiences dealing with racism and discrimination as an Indigenous player.

“I was so nervous and scared,” Dodginghorse said. “I held the puck in my hand as a reminder to be strong and be resilient. I keep that puck in my bedroom on my mantle.”

Dodinghorse, a 47-year-old member of Tsuut’ina Nation in Alberta, continues to share his story with others and to motivate, educate and, hopefully, eradicate the discrimination that he endured playing the sport he loves.

He is a consultant for the Calgary Flames and works with the 7 Chiefs Hockey Program with his cousin Kyle Dodginghorse, talking diversity and being a mentor to the young players at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex and Chief Jim Starlight Centre on Tsuut’ina Nation, Alberta, near Calgary.