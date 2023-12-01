Marner has hat trick, Maple Leafs recover against Kraken in shootout

It was Marner’s second hat trick in the NHL.

Auston Matthews had two assists, and Joseph Woll made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs (12-6-3), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Jared McCann scored twice, and Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves for the Kraken (8-10-6), who have lost three straight (0-2-1).

Seattle played without forward Jaden Schwartz, who was placed on injured reserve on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

Marner gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 6:34 of the first period after taking a pass from William Nylander on the power play and shooting past a sprawling Grubauer at the side of the net.

Marner made it 2-0 with a goal 21 seconds into the second period when he one-timed a pass from Matthews from just above the left face-off dot.

McCann cut it to 2-1 at 3:37 on the power play, scoring high blocker side from the top of the left circle.

Marner completed the hat trick to make it 3-1 at 16:01 when he took a pass from Jake McCabe in the neutral zone and shot high glove on the breakaway.

The Kraken outshot the Maple Leafs 17-7 in the second period.

Eeli Tolvanen made it 3-2 at 6:15 of the third period after cutting in and scoring glove side from the right face-off dot.

McCann tied it 3-3 at 13:24 when he took a pass from Alexander Wennberg, who was in the right wing corner, and shot high glove from the left circle.