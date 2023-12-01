TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner ended an eight-game goal drought with a hat trick and scored the shootout clinching goal in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.
Marner has hat trick, Maple Leafs recover against Kraken in shootout
Scores winner in tiebreaker, Woll stops 37; McCann gets 2 goals for Seattle
It was Marner’s second hat trick in the NHL.
Auston Matthews had two assists, and Joseph Woll made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs (12-6-3), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.
Jared McCann scored twice, and Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves for the Kraken (8-10-6), who have lost three straight (0-2-1).
Seattle played without forward Jaden Schwartz, who was placed on injured reserve on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.
Marner gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 6:34 of the first period after taking a pass from William Nylander on the power play and shooting past a sprawling Grubauer at the side of the net.
Marner made it 2-0 with a goal 21 seconds into the second period when he one-timed a pass from Matthews from just above the left face-off dot.
McCann cut it to 2-1 at 3:37 on the power play, scoring high blocker side from the top of the left circle.
Marner completed the hat trick to make it 3-1 at 16:01 when he took a pass from Jake McCabe in the neutral zone and shot high glove on the breakaway.
The Kraken outshot the Maple Leafs 17-7 in the second period.
Eeli Tolvanen made it 3-2 at 6:15 of the third period after cutting in and scoring glove side from the right face-off dot.
McCann tied it 3-3 at 13:24 when he took a pass from Alexander Wennberg, who was in the right wing corner, and shot high glove from the left circle.