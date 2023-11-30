Giordano week to week for Maple Leafs with broken finger

Left shootout win against Panthers; Liljegren, Klingberg remain sidelined

Mark Giordano TOR injury status

© Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Mark Giordano is week to week with a broken finger and will not play for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, ROOT-NW).

The defenseman was injured in the first period of a 2-1 shootout win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Toronto is also without defensemen Timothy Liljegren (lower body) and John Klingberg (hip).

"It requires that you are playing together and supporting one another in all areas of the game," Keefe said. "That's with the puck, without the puck, defending with numbers, that's how you want to play at the best of times. When adversity hits, in this case injuries, you need guys to step up in that manner. It's not just those coming in that has to do the job. Everybody else has to pick up the slack just a little bit."

William Lagesson will replace Giordano on a pair with Jake McCabe.

"I think you'll see the pairs move around quite a bit so that is a starting point but then the game will get going and (assistant coach) Mike van Ryn will manage the defense back there," Keefe said. "The good thing with Lagesson is he has played both sides and can move him about."

Giordano has five points (one goal, four assists) in 20 games this season, averaging 17:52 of ice time per game. The 40-year-old is second on the Maple Leafs in penalty minutes (27), blocked shots (50) and short-handed ice time per game (2:42).

Liljegren skated for the first time Wednesday since he was injured in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov.  2.

"Timothy is progressing well," Keefe said. "... felt good but he's not close at this point."

Keefe had no further update on Klingberg. General manager Brad Treliving said Monday that he was meeting with doctors this week to determine whether surgery was required.

It's left the Maple Leafs without three regular defensemen.

"Just the team game you have to play and not expecting certain guys to replace what Giordano or Liljegren brings to the table and just let them be themselves," captain John Tavares said. "But if our team game is really strong, it enhances everyone's game not asking anyone to do too much, which is always the focus when you have a full lineup and fully healthy ... injuries obviously adds a bit more of an emphasis on how important our team game is."

