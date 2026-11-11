Kokko embracing Finland homecoming with Kraken at Global Series

Still, being on the road with the Kraken for more than a week will provide more time for him to bond with his teammates and make an impression on the coaches if he's needed in the future.

"The one thing about it is if we have an injury in the first game or whatever, it gives us an option to put him in as a backup or whatever it might be in the second game, so just have a little bit of security from that standpoint," Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. "Also, it's nice to see him come back here and enjoy it just like our other Finnish players.

"Every one of them are extremely proud to be here and we're excited for every one of them, so I'm happy he's here."

Kokko is still trying to establish himself as goalie since making the move to North America to play after splitting the 2023-24 season between Karpat (2-5-1, 2.36 GAA, .906 save percentage, one shutout) and Pelicans (9-0-3, 1.49 GAA, .926 save percentage, four shutouts) in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland.

He had a strong first season with Coachella Valley, going 20-10-2 with a 2.26 GAA and .913 save percentage in 33 games in 2024-25, and followed up by going 19-10-2 with a 3.13 GAA, .901 save percentage and two shutouts in 35 games last season.