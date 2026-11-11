NHL On Tap: Lightning, Sabres kick off Veterans Appreciation Night doubleheader on TNT

Eastern contenders clash

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres, two teams expected to contend in the Eastern Conference, meet for first time this season as part of NHL Veterans Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The Lightning (11-4-2) are thriving despite the uncertainty surrounding Nikita Kucherov's trade request. The 33-year-old forward leads Tampa Bay with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and is two goals from becoming the second skater in team history with 200 on the road (Steven Stamkos, 269). The Sabres (8-6-3) are led by Tage Thompson's 10 goals and 19 points. The forward enters his 547th game one assist from becoming the ninth-fastest United States-born skater with 200 goals and 200 assists in the NHL. Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews (412 games) is the fastest.