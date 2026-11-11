There are six games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including two televised nationally in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Lightning, Sabres kick off Veterans Appreciation Night doubleheader on TNT
Golden Knights host Mammoth with Stone approaching milestone; McDavid seeks point in 20th straight game to start season
© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images
Eastern contenders clash
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres, two teams expected to contend in the Eastern Conference, meet for first time this season as part of NHL Veterans Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The Lightning (11-4-2) are thriving despite the uncertainty surrounding Nikita Kucherov's trade request. The 33-year-old forward leads Tampa Bay with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and is two goals from becoming the second skater in team history with 200 on the road (Steven Stamkos, 269). The Sabres (8-6-3) are led by Tage Thompson's 10 goals and 19 points. The forward enters his 547th game one assist from becoming the ninth-fastest United States-born skater with 200 goals and 200 assists in the NHL. Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews (412 games) is the fastest.
Rangers seek rebound in Calgary
The New York Rangers look to get back on track when they play the third of a four-game Western Conference road swing against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome for NHL on Prime "Wednesday Night Hockey" (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, MSGSN). The Rangers (10-8-1) are getting production from Adam Fox, whose 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) are tied with Jackson LaCombe of the Anaheim Ducks for third among defensemen. The Flames (8-9-1) have won 62 consecutive games when scoring at least four goals, the second-longest run in NHL history and three from the record set by the Rangers from 2011-14.
Stone cold
Mark Stone can become the leading scorer in Vegas Golden Knights history in the second of the Veterans Appreciation Night doubleheader against the Utah Mammoth at T-Mobile Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The 34-year-old captain has 415 points (146 goals, 269 assists) in 419 games since he was traded to Vegas (12-5-2) by the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019, two behind Jonathan Marchessault (417 points; 192 goals, 225 assists, 514 games). The Mammoth (10-7-1) face the Golden Knights for the first time since a six-game loss in the 2026 Western Conference First Round. Four players have at least 20 points led by captain Clayton Keller with 24 (five goals, 19 assists). Utah also has the League's second-best power play (37.1 percent), trailing only the Ducks (38.5 percent).
McDavid rolls on
Who wouldn't want to watch Connor McDavid? The Edmonton Oilers captain is threatening NHL history every time he touches the puck and is home to face the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSP). McDavid has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) during a season-opening 19-game point streak. Additionally, center Leon Draisaitl (36 points; 18 goals, 18 assists) has six goals during a four-game goal streak for the Oilers (13-3-3). The challenge for the Flyers (5-10-5) is slowing down an opponent averaging 4.05 goals per game, third in the NHL behind the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes (tied with 4.11). Matvei Michkov leads Philadelphia with 10 goals and five power-play goals.
Gauthier shoots for seventh straight
Cutter Gauthier can extend his goal streak to seven games when the Ducks host the Nashville Predators at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SCRIPPS). The 22-year-old left wing has 15 points (13 goals, two assists) during the run for the Ducks (10-7-1), who have won five straight, and his 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) are four behind center Leo Carlsson for the team lead. The Predators (9-4-5) take a five-game winning streak into Anaheim after a 3-0 victory at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday to open a five-game road trip. Filip Forsberg scored twice and leads Nashville with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists).
The schedule
Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
New York Rangers at Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, MSGSN)
Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSP)
Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SCRIPPS)
Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA)
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with new Player Pages and Stats experiences that incorporate EDGE Advanced Stats; "How to Watch" to help navigate your tune-in choices; Live Activities/Live Updates to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.