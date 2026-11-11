Aho back in Finland with Hurricanes to revisit where NHL dream took shape 

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour has had a front-row seat for Aho’s entire NHL journey.
He was an assistant coach when Aho arrived in Carolina as a rookie and pushed him to become better, to get stronger, to take on new responsibilities, including a move to center. It wasn’t always easy.
There were bumps in the road, hard stretches and bitter disappointments, including three losses in the Eastern Conference Final, two via sweep, since Aho’s arrival.
The journey continues, but Aho has become a more complete player under the guidance of Brind’Amour, a highly accomplished player himself. Aho plays in all situations and is counted on to deliver in the biggest moments.
Aho arrived in Raleigh as a shy teenager and has blossomed into a grown man that has accomplished most everything a hockey player could dream of, including winning the Stanley Cup and playing in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal this year for Team Finland in Milan.
“It's not a coming-out party for him, but it's like a reward almost for him because he's been so valuable for us and I've seen that maturation of all the way through,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “To come back here in front of his home country is special.
“Our group hopefully will play well for him. This game, this weekend really is about him for me.”
Captain Jordan Staal has also been along for the whole Aho experience in Carolina. He has been out the past month with a calf injury and has watched Aho take yet another step, assuming many of Staal’s responsibilities on and off the ice.
Aho has a team-leading 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 19 games. He is a plus-14 and leads all forwards by playing an average of 19:49 per game for a team that is a League-best 14-3-2.
“I mean, the guy's been a stud ever since he showed up and there wasn't a doubt in my mind that if I did leave any bit of a hole, it sure didn't look like it, but he could fill it and a lot of other guys can chip in and the boys are rolling,” said Staal, who is close to returning.