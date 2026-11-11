Aho back in Finland with Hurricanes to revisit where NHL dream took shape 

The trip from his home in Oulu to the Finnish capital is about seven hours by car, but for Aho it may as well have been a different world.

He sat in the stands wide-eyed and imagined himself in the NHL, imagined one day being like the Finnish NHL players in the game below -- Mikko Koivu and Antti Miettinen from the Wild and Jussi Jokinen, Joni Pitkanen, and Tuomo Ruutu from the Hurricanes.

When the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland takes place on Thursday, Aho will stand on that same ice, in what is now called Veikkaus Arena, as one of the faces of the Hurricanes, who are the defending Stanley Cup champion.

He will be the focal point of the sold-out crowd, including a contingent of youth players from Oulu that is making the trek for the two games against the Seattle Kraken, the first on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and second on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

“It's so cool,” Aho told NHL.com. “I mean there's a lot of friends and family at those games and that's obviously special, but I was in the game in 2010 when Canes played the Wild and I do remember it was amazing.

“You can watch more NHL games live in Europe and get more highlights and stuff like that now than you could before, but it brings it that much closer when you are there in the building. It's cool to see all of it, the show and high-pace, high-level hockey. If there's young kids who look up to me or any other player, I think it's a cool opportunity for them to see that.”