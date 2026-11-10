Global Series Finland blog: Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes have taken a break from their North American portion of the NHL schedule to play two games at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. The games are Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS) and Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).
Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will keep a blog with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they go through the experience in Finland. Kotkaniemi's second entry discusses the night the Hurricanes had after arriving Monday, the sauna visit Tuesday after practice and what lies ahead for him in the first game.
After practice yesterday, we got the guys together for a team dinner. It was casual. We went to a place here in town called Fat Tony's. It was a great time. Kind of a basic sports bar with some good food. We played some darts with the guys and some of the other games they had there. It was a lot of fun, but it was a long day and we had practice Tuesday.
We skated this morning at the arena, going to "The Cave" again and then we had the rest of the day to ourselves.
Sebastian Aho put together a trip to the sauna this afternoon. We went to a place called Loyly, which is downtown, not too far from the hotel. It's a nice Finnish sauna house with three different saunas and an outdoor cold plunge into the sea.