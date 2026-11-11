Grammy-nominated singer Boone to headline entertainment at Winter Classic

Pop music star to perform during first intermission of Avalanche-Mammoth in Salt Lake City on New Year's Eve

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By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Benson Boone will headline entertainment for the Discover NHL Winter Classic, the outdoor matchup between the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on New Year’s Eve, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. The regular-season outdoor game will be televised exclusively on TNT, HBO Max and truTV in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada on Thursday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET).

Fresh off his Wanted Man tour, Boone will bring his signature high-energy spirit and beloved pop anthems to the first intermission presented by Ticketmaster performance. A limited number of tickets to the Discover NHL Winter Classic are still available, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fans can purchase tickets here via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

Additional information on the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve will be announced in the coming weeks. For the most up-to-date details, fans should visit nhl.com/winterclassic.

The Utah Mammoth will become the 32nd NHL franchise to participate in an outdoor game. The game will mark the fourth regular-season outdoor appearance for the Avalanche. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

About Benson Boone

Over the past few years, Benson Boone has evolved from a beloved newcomer to bona fide musical sensation. His intimate, diaristic pop songs are constantly evolving as he quickly becomes a global hitmaker. From his Platinum-certified 2024 debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, Boone's now Diamond certified hit, “Beautiful Things”—the most-streamed song in the world in 2024—quickly soared to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, spent 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200, and hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio.

In addition to earning Boone a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he delivered a show-stopping performance, this massive success won him two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and multiple global accolades. Where his debut introduced him to the world as a gifted pop writer and performer, his 2025 sophomore album American Heart upped the stakes, with songs that felt lived-in, reflective, and anthemic. Hits like “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” and “Mystical Magical” showed a songwriter comfortable being vulnerable while also maintaining a playful edge. American Heart has perspective and point of view in equal measure; it’s a confident, joyous body of work delivered by a performer whose artistry continues to mature.

With American Heart under his belt, he’s built a body of work, a live legacy, and a fanbase that hangs on his every note. Benson Boone kicked off 2026 by starring in a Super Bowl ad with Ben Stiller and headlining a set for the Super Bowl LX concert series. Now, he shows us exactly where he is headed next. His new single, "The Time of My Life," is the first taste of new music ahead of his 35 date Wanted Man U.S. tour. Stay tuned for more from Benson Boone.

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