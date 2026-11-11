Grammy-nominated singer Boone to headline entertainment at Winter Classic

NEW YORK -- GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Benson Boone will headline entertainment for the Discover NHL Winter Classic, the outdoor matchup between the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on New Year’s Eve, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. The regular-season outdoor game will be televised exclusively on TNT, HBO Max and truTV in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada on Thursday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET).

Fresh off his Wanted Man tour, Boone will bring his signature high-energy spirit and beloved pop anthems to the first intermission presented by Ticketmaster performance. A limited number of tickets to the Discover NHL Winter Classic are still available, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fans can purchase tickets here via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

Additional information on the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve will be announced in the coming weeks. For the most up-to-date details, fans should visit nhl.com/winterclassic.

The Utah Mammoth will become the 32nd NHL franchise to participate in an outdoor game. The game will mark the fourth regular-season outdoor appearance for the Avalanche. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.