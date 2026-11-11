Cooley in spotlight for postgame interviews with Flames

Devin Cooley is garnering attention for what he's doing on the ice and what he's saying off it.
And for some of those who knew the Calgary Flames goalie before he got to the NHL, they can't help but be excited for his recent success.
"He's an awesome guy," New Jersey Devils forward Cody Glass said. "It's cool to see his personality grow out and how he can now be himself. I feel that's kind of where the game is going, everyone is speaking out and doing what they believe in and it's a good thing to see."
Cooley's postgame interviews are becoming must-see television around the League.
He's detailed the difference between his conscious brain and unconscious brain when playing, discussed spending time reading with his pet rabbit and pondered his role in the universe.
"You know those goalie personalities, they have that thing about them when people see that, they go, 'Oh, you're a goalie.'" Glass said. "But he's one of the nicest guys I've met. It was a pleasure playing with him. I saw how, away from the rink, he's working harder at everything he does, there's a science to it. He's very in touch with himself and that's how good players are made."
Cooley will get another opportunity to produce a thought-provoking interview when the Flames host the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, MSGSN).
The 29-year-old is expected to start for Calgary having won five of his past six games. He made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday and then had this to say about his growing popularity:
"It's really not such a huge deal, but I really enjoy some of the messages that I get from people, who are, 'Hey I'm a young goalie,' or 'My kid plays goalie,' or other athletes that say some of the stuff that I've been saying has helped them so much just improve their game and their mental state and that for me is really rewarding. We have such a unique opportunity as athletes that no matter how small the bubble you're in, you can make a positive impact and I'm really glad I've been able to make a positive impact for some people."