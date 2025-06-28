Sharks prospect Wang inspired by NHL games in home country 

LOS ANGELES -- When the NHL traveled to China in 2017 and 2018, the League hoped to capture the imagination of kids in a country where hockey was a fledgling sport.

The League played four preseason games over two years as part of the NHL China Games. The last was a 3-1 win for the Boston Bruins against the Calgary Flames at Cadillac Arena in Beijing on Sept. 19, 2018.

One of the kids in the stands was an 11-year-old aspiring hockey player named Haoxi Wang.

“I just remember the environment,” he said. “It was unreal seeing all these phenomenal talents out there. Just really wanted to be there one day.”

Now a 17-year-old defenseman known as Simon, Wang was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the first pick of the second round (No. 33) in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater on Saturday.

Wang became the third prospect born in China to be selected in the NHL Draft -- and the highest ever. Defenseman Andong Song went to the New York Islanders in the sixth round (No. 172) in 2015, and forward Kevin He went to the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round (No. 109) in 2024.

“It's definitely special, and I hope I’ve inspired a lot of kids back home, and hopefully one day my record will get broken again,” he said. “Someone will go in the first round, maybe even top 10. That’s probably the ultimate goal for Chinese hockey, and I think there will definitely be someone that’s going to make a huge impact on the game.”

Wang fell in love with hockey at age 4 when he followed a friend to hockey practice. His mother, Willa, wanted to support him. She said the problem for Simon -- and for hundreds of other kids in their area interested in hockey -- was that it was 1½ hours to the closest rink. It was three hours roundtrip every day.