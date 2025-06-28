2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Brampton forward calls being selected by Flyers with No. 6 pick 'pretty surreal'

Martone
By Porter Martone / Special to NHL.com

Porter Martone, a right wing with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, filed a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this weekend. The 18-year-old (6-foot-3, 208 pounds), who was born in Peterborough, Ontario, is No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American players for the 2025 draft. He tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games as team captain this season. He had nine points (four goals, five assists) in six OHL playoff games.

LOS ANGELES -- What an amazing night experience this has been.

My family and I got into Los Angeles on Wednesday and we were able to do a bit of sightseeing. We went to the Santa Monica Pier on Wednesday night, and then Thursday I got to play a round of golf at Riviera Country Club.

It was me, Victor Eklund, Michael Misa and Matthew Schaefer. I had the best score, shot an 82, so I have bragging rights.

I was actually a bit nervous Friday morning. But I got to go on the ice with Misa, Schaefer and a few of the other guys at a kids clinic at the Kings practice rink. It definitely takes your mind off things. Just being able to go out there and kind of give back to those kids is a big thing for me. I really enjoyed doing that.

That clinic helped ease things and then any nerves I had, they totally went away as soon as I got to Peacock Theater and walked the red carpet.

It was pretty cool to kind of see all the people, they're asking you for your signature and stuff. It was special. It was kind of cool to be on a red carpet in L.A. and then to come in the draft. It was lots of fun.

I tried to stay calm as the names were going by. I had a feeling that it could be the Flyers. I knew that they liked me. I didn't really know where I was going to go. After No. 2 it could have been really anyone in that range all the way to 10. When Philly did call me (at No. 6), Charles Barkley making a pick was pretty cool. It was pretty surreal to get picked by the Flyers.

I got to show off my vest when I got my jersey. The back of it has a picture of the pond I grew up playing on. It's where I started playing hockey, where I fell in love with the game. And I've got letters on there from my parents and my sister saying how proud they are of me. For my parents to write those letters, and my sister, they've been there for me for my entire hockey career, so many early morning drives, late night drives home from practice. I thought I'd bring them on my back going up on stage.

martone-diary-inside

© Adam Kimelman

While I was walking around taking photos and doing media, I saw the Flyers picked Jack Nesbitt from Windsor at No. 12. I've seen him play, he's a big (6-4, 186), 200-foot centerman, plays the game hard, has tons of skill. I'm really looking forward for him being on my team and not playing against him. I know he's going to put everything, blood, sweat and tears into the Flyers organization.

I think we're going to have a such a fun time going to camp and stuff.

I'm excited for development camp, and then it's time to get ready for next season. I want to be a Flyer next year. I want to be with the Flyers for a full regular season. I think that means just a big summer in the gym and really working hard. I think I have the skill set and the mindset to do that, so I've just got to get to work here.

Thanks to everyone who followed along this season, and I hope you keep following me in the future.

Related Content

Flyers go with size, power in 1st round of 2025 NHL Draft

Celebrities, sports stars shine at 2025 NHL Draft

Zegras eager to 'be the best version of myself' after trade to Flyers

Latest News

Schaefer gets call from Lee after being drafted by Islanders

Gibson traded to Red Wings by Ducks for Mrazek, 2 draft picks

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Clifton traded to Penguins by Sabres for Timmins

Spence traded to Senators by Kings for 2 draft picks

Schaefer, Misa join 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

McKenna ‘generational,’ likely to be No. 1 pick at 2026 NHL Draft

Fleury signs 2-year, $1.9 million contract to remain with Jets

Bahl signs 6-year, $32.1 million contract with Flames

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Bennett thrilled to remain with Panthers, aims to help ‘make this team a dynasty’

Bennett signs 8-year contract to stay with Panthers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Penguins trade down, then up in 2025 NHL Draft to land 3 forwards

Frondell, Eklund lead Swedish contingent at 2025 NHL Draft

Flyers go with size, power in 1st round of 2025 NHL Draft

Schaefer selected No. 1 by Islanders at 2025 NHL Draft

Hagens lands at right spot for Bruins in 2025 NHL Draft