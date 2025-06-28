Fiddler ready to 'put in the work' after being drafted by Kraken

LOS ANGELES -- Blake Fiddler received a text from one of his summer skating buddies Friday, offering him some advice on how to handle the emotions of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The message came from Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn.

"I told him, 'Don't worry about where you're going to go, you're going to be an NHL player one day so just try to enjoy it,'" Benn told NHL.com.

Fiddler, a defenseman from the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League, went in the second round (No. 36) to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Day 2 of the draft.

He had hoped he would and thought he could be picked in the first round on Friday, but when that didn't happen Fiddler, the son of former NHL forward Vern Fiddler, thought about that text from Benn, the advice he received from his dad's former teammate who remains a close friend.

"In my heart, I thought I'd be getting picked yesterday, but for me it didn't matter," Fiddler said. "The draft means nothing. It doesn't matter when you go. It's the work you put in after. I still have a lot to prove and a long way to go, but I'm always looking to put in the work."

That comment was then relayed to Benn.

"Perfect," the Stars captain said. "So, he is listening a little bit. That's good."

Fiddler said not going in the first round puts a chip on his shoulder to prove people wrong.

"I'll definitely have a little bit of fire in my stomach," he said.

His dad loved hearing that.

"He's grown up in a hockey culture and I never got anything for free, and he's seen that," said Vernon Fiddler, who played 877 NHL games despite never being drafted. "Obviously, his path is going to be different than mine, but I've reminded him time after time that this draft doesn't mean anything, it's what you do after it when you know a team is interested in you and committing to you. I love it that he has that chip on his shoulder because that's what we do, we prove people wrong. You have to continue to do that if you want to be a hockey player."

Not only did his dad do that, so has Benn, who waited until the eighth pick in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, No. 129, to hear the Stars call his name.

All he's done is produce 956 points (399 goals, 557 assists) in 1,192 games with Dallas, winning an Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer in 2014-15.

"I've known (Blake) forever now, since he was a little guy running around our room when I was playing with Vern," Benn said. "To see him grow up, and I've been following him his whole career, he's such a good kid and he's turned into a great hockey player. He's got quite the work ethic for a young kid and obviously wants to make the NHL, and I think he's well on his way.