Sharks show off new 'Heritage 2.0' alternate jersey for 35th anniversary

San Jose shows off new look with distinct influence from past

Sharks jersey askarov
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

San Jose Sharks fans will be able to sink their teeth into the team's brand new "Heritage 2.0" jerseys, which were revealed on Friday.

The Sharks are celebrating their 35th NHL season with a throwback look inspired by their original alternate jersey, which debuted during the 1997-98 season. That design became the basis for their main home and away looks until the 2008-09 season. This Heritage jersey mimics the numbering and lettering plus the side striping -- which peaks at the neck into an almost shark fin-like point.

The team showed off the jersey on social media Friday with a mix of current and former Sharks players showing off the sweater intercut with highlights from three-and-a-half decades of NHL hockey.

Forward Alexander Wennberg did a bit of modeling as well.

The team plans to wear the jerseys Oct. 30 vs. the New Jersey Devils, Nov. 20 vs. the Los Angeles Kings, Dec. 3 vs. the Washington Capitals and March 1 vs. the Winnipeg Jets. Each one of those games will honor a different group of Sharks Alumni.

Forward Tyler Toffoli was very happy to see the classic look back in the rotation.

And the jerseys aren't all. The team also showed off a redesigned center ice logo.

The throwback look will for sure have the Sharks looking sharp.

