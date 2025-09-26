Sharks show off new 'Heritage 2.0' alternate jersey for 35th anniversary

San Jose Sharks fans will be able to sink their teeth into the team's brand new "Heritage 2.0" jerseys, which were revealed on Friday.

The Sharks are celebrating their 35th NHL season with a throwback look inspired by their original alternate jersey, which debuted during the 1997-98 season. That design became the basis for their main home and away looks until the 2008-09 season. This Heritage jersey mimics the numbering and lettering plus the side striping -- which peaks at the neck into an almost shark fin-like point.

The team showed off the jersey on social media Friday with a mix of current and former Sharks players showing off the sweater intercut with highlights from three-and-a-half decades of NHL hockey.