Coleman scores 30th for Flames in win against Sharks

Forward also has assist for Calgary; Zetterlund gets goal for San Jose

Recap: Sharks @ Flames 4.18.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Blake Coleman scored his 30th goal of the season and MacKenzie Weegar scored his 20th to help the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Coleman also had an assist, and Oliver Kylington, Adam Klapka and Kevin Rooney scored for the Flames (38-39-5). Dustin Wolf made 16 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks (19-54-9). Devin Cooley allowed five goals on 23 shots before being replaced midway through the game by Georgi Romanov, who made 14 saves.

It was the final regular-season game for each team. Calgary has failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in four seasons; San Jose has missed the playoffs in five straight seasons.

Klapka scored his first NHL goal in his sixth game to give the Flames a 1-0 lead at 12:13 of the first period. He shot top corner over Cooley's right shoulder from the slot.

Coleman pushed it to 2-0 at 14:40, a backdoor tap-in on a Connor Zary pass on the power play.

Kylington made it 3-0 at 3:53 of the second period with a wrist shot through a screen, and Rooney extended the lead to 4-0 at 5:59 with a shot from the slot over Cooley's right shoulder.

Weegar beat Cooley over the glove with a shot from the point for a 5-0 lead at 6:56. Cooley was replaced by Romanov after the goal.

Zetterlund scored on the power play with nine seconds remaining for the 5-1 final.

Latest News

MacKinnon sets Avalanche franchise season scoring mark in win against Oilers

Jets defeat Canucks, end regular season with 8th straight win

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Gridin excelled after making major 1st impression

Utah ‘ready for hockey,’ local historian says

Stanley Cup handoff offers many options for playoff captains

Gourde scores short-handed twice for Kraken in win against Wild

Hellebuyck of Jets wins William M. Jennings Trophy

Longtime NHL referee Wally Harris dies at 88

Abercrombie named coach of inaugural Tennessee State hockey team

Baggie Day Buzz: Larkin of Red Wings mulling trip to World Championship

Cooper wins 2024 Mr. TNT trophy

Golden Knights surprise former Make-A-Wish guest with championship ring

Ovechkin, Capitals again can prove doubters wrong against Rangers in 1st round

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils 'got the message' during end-of-season meetings, GM says

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Islanders Eastern 1st Round preview

Ingram ‘excited’ about playing for new Utah NHL team next season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today