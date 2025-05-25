Reinhart not ruled out by Panthers for Game 4 of East Final against Hurricanes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart has not been ruled out by the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The forward did not play in Florida’s 6-2 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday because of a lower-body injury sustained in the first period of a 5-0 victory in Game 2 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said a decision on Reinhart’s status would be made Monday morning. Florida holds a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series and is on the verge of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season.

“He is not cleared, but he hasn’t been ruled out either,” Maurice said Sunday. “I know that sounds a little ambiguous, but it’s not. That’s exactly where he’s at.

“We are hopeful that it’s not long term, and I mean he is day to day and I don’t think it’s going to move out that way. He still has to get back on the ice. There are some steps here.”

Reinhart has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He led Florida during the regular season with 39 goals and 81 points and is a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best defensive forward.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola, who scored twice Saturday, and forward A.J. Greer each left Game 3 with undisclosed injuries but are expected to play in Game 4.

“I think we will know by the morning skate, but I think everybody is going to be ready to go [Monday],” Maurice said. “We’re still waiting on Sam Reinhart; I will have an answer for you tomorrow. I don’t think that’s a game-timer for us. We’ll decide in the morning skate who is playing. I will have all of that for you tomorrow.”

With Reinhart unavailable Saturday, Jesper Boqvist returned to the lineup and played right wing on the top line with center Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues. Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway at 1:29 of the third period to make it 2-1.

Florida scored five times in the first 10:37 of the third to move one step closer to another trip to the Cup Final.

“The game was really tight through two periods, and I was impressed with his game because there is an expectation for what he can do,” Maurice said of Boqvist. “It’s good that he is coming in with Barkov … because there is a certain style that he excels with. As good as it is for him, it’s good for all the other players in the lineup.”