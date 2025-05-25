Mikkola finds ‘best option’ with Panthers, contributing to another run at Stanley Cup

Maurice expanded a bit more after Game 2, when Mikkola had an assist, a shot on goal and a crushing hit on Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis in 22:29 of ice time.

“He is kind of prototypical for our game that we like on our blue line, and that is read as fast as you can and close as much ice as well,” Maurice said. “There are teams that are probably better defensively than we are. They give ice. They just play completely different styles of defense. When Vegas beat us (in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final), their back end gave ice all the way down and we played the exact opposite game. He’s really built to play in our system, and I think when he was with St. Louis and New York at the time, they were more of that give-ice hockey.

“We play a fairly simple game and he’s got a really strong hockey IQ. Switch-off rates are very, very good. We don’t have a lot of them. (He’s) maybe a little bit like (Panthers center) Sam Bennett -- the same concept to simplify the game a little bit.”

Maybe it’s simple for the Panthers, but it’s terrifying for opponents, said Marchand, who battled with Mikkola as a member of the Boston Bruins before being traded to Florida on March 7.

“I really did not like playing against him; he was really hard to play against, very physical and in your face,” Marchand said. “It's not often you get a guy with that size that can skate as well as he does. He closes extremely fast. Just playing against him he's always in your face, he's always right there, you don't have any time and space and he goes through you.”

* * *

The signing of Mikkola by the Panthers has not only been a perfect marriage of a big, fast, skilled defenseman and a team looking for help getting over the championship hurdle, it’s another example of a player making Florida better and vice versa.

“I think if you look back at the players who have come to our organization from other places, there certainly are exceptions, but he majority of those players have had their best seasons with us, typically measured by their statistics,” Zito said, “We had guys who were healthy scratches before they came, they came by us and went on to get big contracts moving on. We had guys who were in the American league, came here, played regularly, boom.

“So, I think that our room and our coaching staff have a unique ability to kind of get the most out of each other, and I do think that makes it, he's able to be himself. And he's supported by a system that really celebrates his strengths, right? His size, his reach, he's pretty mobile. We don't expect him to be Barkov, right? That's not what he is. That's OK. That's a big part of how we try to do it.”

When he became a free agent after the 2022-23 season, Mikkola had just gone through a whirlwind season where he was traded from the Blues to Rangers, went to Game 6 of the Eastern Final with New York and then was suddenly looking for another NHL home.

“It's just a part of the business; you kind of know when you have one year left on a deal with the Blues, and we didn't have the best success that year, so it was kind of like I might get traded or I might not,” Mikkola said. “But I was aware there might be a trade coming, and I got traded to New York. We had a good team over there. We didn’t get the result we wanted in the playoffs, so in the summer you just look your options, and I think the Florida was best option for me.”

You can say that again.

“First thing when I went into the locker room, it was very good, like very good guys,” Mikkola said. "Like, everybody welcomes you. And the management has been great here. And the playing style works for me. We’re pretty aggressive, that’s how I play my game. And I think as a team, we play a very aggressive game, so that’s working for me.”

The numbers don’t lie. Though his first four NHL seasons, Mikkola had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 170 games for the Blues and Rangers. In just two seasons with Florida, he has 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) in 158 games, including 22 (six goals, 16 assists) in 76 games this season.

Jones, who joined Florida prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, said playing with Mikkola has been “an absolute pleasure.”

“Great skater. Big, physical guy. In your face. Vocal on the bench,” the 12-year veteran said. “We're always talking, always trying to get better shift by shift. He's been great to play with. He's fast, he likes to jump into the play offensively, and he's a very intense guy.”

But that intensity sometimes brings levity on the Panthers bench because of his teammates’ inability to understand what he’s actually saying.

“His broken English when he’s fired up is truly awesome and we love it,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “I always find myself chuckling when he comes back to the bench and he’s yelling about something.”

Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling, who is from Sweden, said even he has issues understanding what Mikkola is talking about on the bench. But don’t worry, like his game over the past few seasons, Mikkola is working on getting better at that.

“I’ve been trying to learn some Swedish so maybe next year we’re going to have a better connection,” Mikkola said.

In the meantime, Mikkola has been a force in the postseason, his two goals in Game 3 marking a sort of a coming-out party on the national stage. He never got the chance for his first career hat trick, leaving with an undisclosed injury at 8:02 of the third after he slid awkwardly into the end boards.

Maurice said Sunday he thinks Mikkola should be OK to play when Florida goes for the sweep and can advance to the Cup Final again with another victory in Game 4 on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“He’s found his place,” Maurice said. “That’s a guy, a credit to really how this team is built. Bill Zito and his staff, he asked us to watch a video of him when he was in St. Louis. So, before he even went to New York, they were on him. They do a really good job here, exceptional job of finding players that fit the way we play, and this, our game is built for him. He’s been great.”

NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report