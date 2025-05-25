Hurricanes’ miscues in 3rd period prove costly in Game 3 loss

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Dmitry Orlov swung his stick across the right post, exploding it into two pieces, the frustrated Carolina Hurricanes defenseman left with a half a twig in his hands and anger painted all over his sweaty face.

In one emotional moment, there was Orlov creating the perfect defining image for his night to forget, the Hurricanes' third period meltdown, and their overall performance so far in the Eastern Conference Final.

Not great in Game 1. Bad for all of Game 2. At their worst in the biggest moments of Game 3.

The Hurricanes lost again to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, 6-2 at Amerant Bank Arena. They've never led and have been outscored 16-4 through nine periods in the best-of-7 series, which could end Monday when they're back here for Game 4 (8:00 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"I mean, I don't know what to say," Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho said. "Obviously, that's definitely not how you start the series or bounce back after a bad game."

Here's the thing about Game 3; the Hurricanes were in it after 40 minutes, and they were the clear and obvious better team in the second period, when Logan Stankoven scored on the power play at 14:51 to tie the game 1-1.

They had extended shifts in the Panthers' defensive zone. They were dangerous. Sergei Bobrovsky was busy and had to make some terrific saves, none better than his post-to-post blocker save on Stankoven at 10:10, when it was still 1-0 Florida.

"Then the third," Aho said, "just off the rails."

"Turnover city" is how Carolina captain Jordan Staal described it.