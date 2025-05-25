Panthers score 5 goals in 3rd period, push Hurricanes to brink with Game 3 victory

The defending Stanley Cup champions lead the best-of-7 series 3-0. They can sweep the series and earn a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final with a win in Game 4 here on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist, Jesper Boqvist had a goal and two assists, and Niko Mikkola scored twice for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

Logan Stankoven had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves in his first start of the series for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina has lost 15 straight games in the Eastern Conference Final after being swept in its previous three appearances. Seven of those losses have come at the hands of Florida, which defeated the Hurricanes in the 2023 conference final.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead at 12:07 of the first period when Mikkola sent a backhanded pass across the slot and it deflected in off the skate of Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

Later in the period, Florida lost forward Eetu Luostarinen at 16:59 after he was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Jackson Blake. The Panthers killed off that extended power play, which extended into the second period.

Following a Gustav Forsling penalty for delay of game, Stankoven tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 14:51 of the second, scoring on the rebound of Brent Burns’ point shot.

Boqvist, who entered the lineup Saturday in place of the injured Sam Reinhart (lower body), gave Florida a 2-1 lead at 1:29 of the third on a breakaway. He took a pass from Rodrigues, skated into the slot and put a one-armed, backhanded shot between the skates of Kochetkov.

Mikkola scored his second of the night for a 3-1 lead at 6:26. He received a pass from Sam Bennett on the rush and scored from the left circle with a wrist shot to the top right corner.

Barkov then pushed it to 4-1 just 29 seconds later. Tkachuk took control of the puck off an Orlov turnover in Carolina’s defensive zone and fed Barkov, who skated into the slot and beat Kochetkov over his blocker.

Barkov’s second of the game made it 5-1 at 9:31. He threw the puck toward the net from the left circle and it deflected off the stick of Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

Brad Marchand extended it to 6-1 at 10:37, scoring off a cross-ice pass from Anton Lundell on a 2-on-1.

Seth Jarvis cut it to 6-2 on the power play at 11:01, scoring on a backhand from the low slot off a feed from Stankoven.

The Panthers have outscored the Hurricanes 16-4 in the series.