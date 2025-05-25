Boqvist sparks Panthers' 3rd-period surge in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Final

SUNRISE, Fla. – Jesper Boqvist provided the spark, and the scoring explosion that followed propelled the Florida Panthers to the brink of another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Boqvist’s highlight-reel goal snapped a tie and began a run of five straight third-period goals for the Panthers in a 6-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Leading 3-0 in the best-of-7 series after outscoring the Hurricanes 16-4 in the first three games, the Panthers can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season with another win at home in Game 4 on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Florida, which lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Cup Final before defeating the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup last season, is trying to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning won in 2020 and 2021.

“A lot of work yet to do,” Boqvist said. “We enjoy this one but turn the page tomorrow and look forward to the next game.”