NHL players give predictions for next breakout star in League

Macklin Celebrini was outstanding as a rookie with the San Jose Sharks, but he will be even better this season, according to his peers.

Celebrini was the most popular answer when 30 NHL players were asked in September at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour to identify who they believed will have a breakout season.

Celebrini was named by nine of the players. No other player got more than two votes.

"Macklin has already broken out, but I don't think people realize how good he is all over the ice, not just offensively, at that age,” Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “I'm excited to see what he can do this year."

Celebrini, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, led San Jose with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games last season, five ahead of William Eklund. The 19-year-old center finished third in voting for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year, behind defenseman Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens and goalie Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Flames.

“Last year I thought Celebrini was already really good as an 18-year-old,” Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “One year later, I think their team will be a little bit better, too, more experienced. So, I think he can have a really good year."

Does Celebrini, who was also tabbed as a breakout star by Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, feel any pressure considering the expectations on him?

No.

“It feels good. That’s the best compliment you can get from the guys you are battling against,” Celebrini said. “I have my expectations for myself and they are higher than everyone else’s."

That’s pretty high when you continue to hear what his opponents have to say about him.

“I know he had a good rookie year, but he’s going to be an incredible player for a long time,” Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies said. “I think he’s going to really step up this year and show he can be a superstar in this league.”